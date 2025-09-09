Join environmental poet of the year at Wordsworth Grasmere

Now is the last chance to book tickets to two events at Wordsworth Grasmere on Saturday, September 13. Join Ben Verinder, Environmental Poet of the Year at two events based around nature and the environment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first, a Poetry Writing Workshop, offers an immersive writing experience in which participants will explore ways in which to write constructively about the natural world at a time when it is so vulnerable. It will look at the ways in nature can be portrayed in a poem; learning poetic technique, content and form. The session is open to all, from enthusiastic beginners to seasoned writers. The event takes place from 2pm – 4pm on Saturday, September 13.

In the evening, from 6pm - 7.30pm, Ben Verinder will return for an evening of nature-themed poetry. Ben will be reading from his award-winn1ing collection How to Save a River, alongside other Lake District-themed work. This event includes a Q&A hosted by Michael McGregor, Robert Woof Director at Wordsworth Grasmere, as well as a drinks reception and an opportunity to purchase a copy of this beautiful limited edition collection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets and more information can be found at wordsworth.org.uk

Ben Verinder

How to save a river

Take a young girl, six or seven,

and have her mother make one last sweep

of a net in the black pool:

How to Save a River

a mating pair of crested newts.

Bring them home and build an aquarium

long before this is against the law

where the female lays little by little

the white embryos in a sac among the weeds.

Wait seventy years

and the woman who was the girl will recall

the larvae, keel-tailed, feathery

and so lucid she could watch their bodies working

within them, the daphnia packed

into the gut, as they gushed into efts –

a word you’ll think translucent.

Then she’ll describe how this morning

she was at the river early

taking a sample of the sediment,

light through the trees an immersion,

how everything comes back to water.