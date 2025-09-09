Join environmental poet of the year at Wordsworth Grasmere
The first, a Poetry Writing Workshop, offers an immersive writing experience in which participants will explore ways in which to write constructively about the natural world at a time when it is so vulnerable. It will look at the ways in nature can be portrayed in a poem; learning poetic technique, content and form. The session is open to all, from enthusiastic beginners to seasoned writers. The event takes place from 2pm – 4pm on Saturday, September 13.
In the evening, from 6pm - 7.30pm, Ben Verinder will return for an evening of nature-themed poetry. Ben will be reading from his award-winn1ing collection How to Save a River, alongside other Lake District-themed work. This event includes a Q&A hosted by Michael McGregor, Robert Woof Director at Wordsworth Grasmere, as well as a drinks reception and an opportunity to purchase a copy of this beautiful limited edition collection.
Tickets and more information can be found at wordsworth.org.uk
How to save a river
Take a young girl, six or seven,
and have her mother make one last sweep
of a net in the black pool:
a mating pair of crested newts.
Bring them home and build an aquarium
long before this is against the law
where the female lays little by little
the white embryos in a sac among the weeds.
Wait seventy years
and the woman who was the girl will recall
the larvae, keel-tailed, feathery
and so lucid she could watch their bodies working
within them, the daphnia packed
into the gut, as they gushed into efts –
a word you’ll think translucent.
Then she’ll describe how this morning
she was at the river early
taking a sample of the sediment,
light through the trees an immersion,
how everything comes back to water.