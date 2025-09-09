Internationally acclaimed show brings the best of Bob Marley to Heysham this Autumn

Singer-songwriter and Toronto-based artist Duane Forrest brings his international tour of Bob Marley: How Reggae Changed the World to the Spot On Rural & Library Touring network this Autumn.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Expect a vibrant, heartfelt production celebrating the legacy of Bob Marley through music, storytelling, and cultural reflection at Heysham Library on Saturday, September 27 at 7.30pm.

Drawing on his Jamaican heritage and years of international touring experience, Duane takes audiences on an engaging journey through Marley’s life, the rise of reggae, and its global cultural impact. Songs like One Love, Three Little Birds, and No Woman No Cry come alive on stage alongside Duane’s original music inspired by Marley’s influence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of his Autumn 2025 tour, Duane will also be sharing music from his brand-new original album Adrift. Duane is performing multiple dates across the UK as part of the rural touring network in October 2025, the Lancashire dates are part of a much wider tour to villages and towns throughout Autumn.

Singer/Songwriter Duane Forrest performs his award-winning show 'How Reggae Changed The World'

“I loved this show when I saw it at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2024. Duane is a fantastic and generous performer, Bob Marley’s music speaks for itself, and the background of reggae music and how that has impacted Duane’s life is fascinating. It’s intimate, uplifting and a perfect show for Heysham,” said Lyndsey Wilson, Programme Manager for Spot On Rural & Library Touring.

After a sell-out run at Edinburgh Fringe in 2024, in early 2025, Bob Marley: How Reggae Changed the World received weekly awards for Best Music Show at both the Perth and Adelaide Fringe Festivals in Australia, alongside a sold-out run at Perth Fringe.

Duane recently completed successful new engagements at the San Francisco International Arts Festival (USA), the Montréal Fringe Festival, and the Ottawa Fringe Festival (Canada), where the production received the Jury’s Choice Award, along with strong audience and critical reviews, before a highly anticipated return to the Edinburgh Fringe 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having released multiple albums and toured extensively across North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia, Duane has built a loyal international following. His musical style blends reggae, jazz, soul, and bossa nova, and his shows have received glowing reviews, including a ★★★★★ rating from Broadway Baby and a runner-up nod for Show of the Festival at Milan Fringe.

Duane Forrest performing his award-winning show

Spot On works with volunteer promoters from over 70 village halls and community venues across the county, as well as all three library services: Blackpool, Blackburn with Darwen and Lancashire to bring high quality performances and great value live events into the hearts of communities.

Tickets for the show are £10 per person with an early bird deal of four tickets for £36.00 until September 20.

To book tickets for the event visit: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/spot-on-rural-touring/t-dvykmyr or purchase tickets over the counter at the library.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information about the shows or to see the full Spot On season programme, visit www.spotonlancashire.co.uk, call Lyndsey Wilson on 01254 674777 or email [email protected].

Spot On Lancashire has a variety of theatre, music, dance and spoken word performances happening in village halls and libraries across Lancashire this Autumn. For details visit https://spotonlancashire.co.uk/