Installations from Lancaster University will positively glow at light festival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Stunning colour imagery of fly wings, an illuminated glass beehive sculpture, the mysterious world of shadows and the amazing world of AI will all be on show at ‘Light up Lancaster’ this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Using an array of exciting installations, teams from Lancaster University, one of the event’s main partners this year, will literally don the ‘light’ touch’ to demonstrate how art and science can be creative allies.

The popular annual ‘ Light Up Lancaster’ event (November 7, 8 and 9) is a magical light-art trail throughout the city, discovering enchanting light-artworks and captivating installations in Lancaster’s streets and squares.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And this year’s ‘positively glowing’ theme is ‘The Art of Science’, playfully exploring how art and science can work together to create amazing spectacles.

Lancaster University will stage a variety of illuminating installations at Light Up Lancaster

In Microns

The Biomedical and Life Sciences (BLS) Division working with Lancaster University graduates Anna West and Davi Callanan, both directors of the creative studio idontloveyouanymore, will present In Microns, a unique and engaging exhibit that merges scientific research with artistic expression.

The project uses advanced light-based technologies to create a visually striking representation of human biology, from macroscopic to microscopic levels.

The installation (in The Storey Gallery space) will feature a series of multicoloured, fluorescent, and bioluminescent images and movies, highlighting various aspects of biological systems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Microns, funded by the University’s Impact Acceleration Account (IAA), showcases a stunning collection of colour imagery of hair follicles, melanoma skin cells, fly wings, mouse immune cells, and more, to shed light on life’s wonders and unknowns, on the micro-universe within all living things.

Insect Architecture

Dr Philip Donkersley from Lancaster University’s Lancaster Environment Centre, presents Insect Architecture, which brings his bee research to life in the form of a glass beehive sculpture, which will be lit up to cascade around the room.

At Lancaster University, bumblebee nests are studied for conservation, evolution and bio-inspired engineering.

This sculpture of a bumblebee nest in glass, made by award-winning artist Elliot Walker (Blowfish Glass) sheds new light on the secret lives of bees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This installation (in the Storey Music Room) is also funded by the IAA.

Play of Light

Lancaster University researchers Dr Joe Lindley and Dr Roger Whitham, from Lancaster Institute for the Contemporary Arts (LICA), have a brand-new feature to share this year.

Hot-off-the-press, this ‘experimental’ piece, to be staged in the city centre (43-45 Market Street to the side of the City Museum), is called ‘Play of Light’.

Visitors are invited to create a unique journey through imagery of the natural world using torches and mobile phone lights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each light becomes a star in the sky, a burst of cloud or a droplet of water sitting on a leaf.

The piece uses AI image generation to create more than ten images each second, producing a real-time video created by everyone with a light to hand.

‘Play of Light’ is part of a research project exploring AI image generators as a brand-new creative material everyone can use and enjoy.

Shadowplay

Dr Lindley and Dr Whitham will also run their very popular Shadowplay (in The Storey Music Room).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is a fascinating AI-powered interactive canvas which creates video and music using the movement of the body.

Start by casting a shadow, then AI takes over to produce an experience filled with surprises!

Expect ad hoc performances from members of the public and the Shadowplay team.

All the artworks and installations are free to view, suitable for families and will run on the Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings from 5pm right up until 10pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Light Up Lancaster is delivered by Lancaster BID, imitating the dog, The Dukes, Mirador and Lancaster University with support from Lancaster City Council. It is funded by Arts Council England, Lancaster City Council, the UK Government Shared Prosperity Fund, the Duchy of Lancaster, the Confucius Institute, Lancashire County Council, Lancaster’s Engineering & Physical Sciences and Arts & Humanities Impact Acceleration Accounts, and the Judges’ Lodgings, Lancaster.