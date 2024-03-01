Innovative composition premiering at Lancaster Priory “From the Liminal Space: a choral tapestry”
and live on Freeview channel 276
Created by Ewan Anderson, “From the Liminal Space” aims to provide an hour of reflective immersion in choral sounds. It's an exploration of how making a few small changes can yield significantly different results.
Liminal, adj. – “Characterised by being on a boundary or threshold, esp. by being transitional or intermediate between two states, situations, etc.”In a world where we’re constantly being pushed to the next thing, to make changes and achieve big results, we can find ourselves in a moment between two moments. The Millennium Choir are inviting you to consider what happens if we pause for a while on the boundary. Ewan explains “Several things seem to work differently in Liminal Spaces. A minute may feel like an hour. Or vice-versa. A change of light or perspective may help us assess anew something we considered familiar.”“From the Liminal Space” explores this transitional state musically.
The piece is in 6 Parts. Each Part uses different tonal centres, musical modes and themes. Within each Part a few simple musical ideas are sung, repeated, varied, developed and combined. Those processes take place in different ways in different Parts.There are no stories being told. There is no narrative structure or political point being made. There is simply some music playing and some people singing. Sometimes using real words, sometimes random syllables. The layers build to create an audio tapestry of sounds.
Lancaster Millennium ChoirThe Millennium Choir are a community choir based in Lancaster. Open to anyone without an audition, and founded by Andy Whitfield in the year 2000, they love to perform music that challenges or surprises, as well as entertains.Andy sadly died in January 2023, but the choir are determined to continue his legacy of championing community singing and bringing together different creative disciplines for unusual and new projects.To that end, they are on the lookout for any musical talent wanting to work with a choir on either original music or old music arranged in a new or innovative way.
Ewan AndersonEwan is a Composer, Conductor, Musical Director and Music Educator. He graduated from the University of Manchester with a MusB (Hons). A scholarship enabled a period of postgraduate study at the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama.A wholehearted advocate of the personal and societal benefits of participation in musical activity Ewan works with vocal and instrumental groups across a wide range of ages, abilities and genres. He seeks to create music that encourages and challenges performers, stimulates audiences, celebrates traditions and promotes exploration, understanding & reflection.
Contact:Helen Cullen-Williams Lancaster Millennium [email protected]