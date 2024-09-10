Hilarious local magazine ‘The Lancasstrian’ celebrates first anniversary

Local satirical magazine ‘The Lancasstrian’ celebrates first birthday on Saturday September 14th.

The magazine’s editorial team are incredibly grateful for the ongoing support of the local businesses where it is available to buy for only 50p: Atticus Books, Assembly Rooms, Brew, First Age Comics, The Gregson Centre, The Hall, Holm, Miss Frog, Northern Dye House, Tabletop Republic, Tuck and The Whale Tail. September’s commemorative Issue 13 will not only be a bumper issue, but also includes a free and stylish badge.

‘The Lancasstrian’ gives a humorous and light-hearted take on the local area, and provides its readers with an opportunity to put away the internet and enjoy a relaxing read of traditional print media. Some readers have occasionally asked why ‘The Lancasstrian’ is spelled with a double ‘s’. ‘It’s just a pun’ according to founder and editor Ned. ‘This is what ‘The Lancasstrian’ is all about, encouraging people to laugh, and hopefully one day to submit an article of their very own. Failing that, it at least keeps its regular columnists in some form of gainful employment’. Lancasstrian sports correspondent Stan Stanley was famously rescued from the obscurity of writing advertisements for protective sports garments only last summer.