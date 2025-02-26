Her Lancaster x Williamson Park Celebrate International Women’s Day

Women+ across Lancaster are invited to come together for an inspiring day of empowerment and connection at Her Lancaster x Williamson Park’s International Women’s Day Celebration on Saturday, 8th March 2025.

The event, hosted at the iconic Ashton Memorial, offers a space for women+ to make connections within the community, support local creatives and participate in a range of uplifting workshops. Taking place from 10am - 3:30pm, the ground floor of the Ashton Memorial will be transformed into a Makers Market, with the upstairs space hosting a programme of workshops including a meditative yoga session, a floral-inspired art class, a craftivism workshop, and a women’s+ only self-defence class.

International Women’s Day has been around for over one hundred years as an important celebration of women’s achievements and a space to raise awareness of discrimination. Through the collaboration, we hope to create space to continue to discuss women’s advancement and the role of community in this mission.

Her Lancaster is a women’s+ non-for-profit community group, dedicated to bringing women+ together to make meaningful connections and to support one another.

The event has been made possible with the collaboration of many local creatives, who will be leading workshops throughout the day.

The group meets every Sunday at 10:30am, gathering at Dalton Square to go on women+ only walks around scenic locations in Lancaster. The aim is to create a welcoming environment where strangers can come together, make friends and benefit from being part of a sisterhood.

Abi Hainsworth, Co-founder and Director of Her Lancaster says “Now more than ever, it is so important for women+ to have a safe space to exist. Seeing our community thrive week on week shows how valuable this space is for many young women.”

As the community has grown, Her Lancaster has spanned into running a variety of social and environmental-based events including crafting sessions, litter picks, cinema nights, weekends away and much more. Currently, the group runs several events each month, powered by a dedicated team of 10 volunteers.

Jemma Cliff, Co-founder and Engagement Lead, shares her excitement: "Partnering with Williamson Park for International Women’s Day is a huge milestone for Her Lancaster. Hosting a full-day celebration allows us to connect with more women in our community, amplifying our message of support and unity. This event is about celebrating the strength and achievements of women - which is the heart of Her Lancaster.”

Join us at Williamson Park on Saturday 8th March, between 10am - 3:30pm, to celebrate International Women’s Day and support our thriving community.