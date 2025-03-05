Glenroyd care home has flippin' fun pancake day

The staff and residents at Glenroyd care home in Blackpool have been mixing up batter and flipping pancakes all morning in preparation for their annual Shrove Tuesday Pancake Day celebrations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glenroyd has marked this year’s Pancake Day with pancake flipping competition and of course, lots of pancakes! Sharon, head chef at the home, flipped more than 100 pancakes, serving them up with sweet and savoury fillings for all the eager staff and residents.

She said: “My secret to the best pancakes is all in the whipping. Give it some elbow grease when mixing the batter and you’ll get perfect pancakes every time. I like experimenting with the fillings – the residents’ favourites are chocolate spread and banana and of course, good old fashioned lemon and sugar!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Betty, a resident at Glenroyd, commented: “I absolutely love pancake day, it takes me back to my childhood when my mother used to make us all pancakes and we’d all wait in turn for ours hoping the batter would stretch to another. We’ve had so much fun reminiscing and sharing our favourite recipes for fillings.”

Residents at Glenroyd Care Home in Blackpool had so much fun reminiscing and sharing their favourite recipes for fillings.

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Glenroyd care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Glenroyd provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for 74 residents from respite care to long term stays.