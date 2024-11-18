Getting ready for Quernmore's 12th Christmas Tree Festival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Preparations are in full swing for the Christmas Tree Festival to be held in St Peter’s Church, Quernmore.

This will be the 12th Festival and we are delighted that we will be bigger and hopefully better than ever. We will have 30 trees of all sizes kindly sponsored by many local businesses and organisations.

There will be refreshments on sale, including soup, coffee, tea and of course the best cake you will have tasted in quite some time. There will be the added bonus of bacon sandwiches and also a vegetarian alternative.

We are delighted to welcome the choirs of Quernmore School and Caton Primary School (lunchtime on Friday 29th) and also Cawthorne’s School , Abbeystead, (Friday morning) who have been working hard to rehearse songs and carols for us.

We hope that they enjoy their time in the Church and we are sure they will find the atmosphere quite magical.

Our Family Service will be held among the trees on Sunday 1st December at 10.00am. Please come and join us for this very special service, which will be lead by David Picken the Archdeacon of Lancaster.

Whilst the event is a fund-raising one we believe it has a deeper purpose. We want to share the beauty of our Church which does look wonderful when it is illuminated by the lights of the trees, the decorations around the windows and the ceiling decorations.

The centrepiece will be a large Nativity scene at the main altar. The celebration of Christmas is that of the birth of Christ and without that central fact the Christmas period can become hollow.

We also want to open up the Church to people who may not be regular Church goers to give them a quiet space for prayerfulness and contemplation. There will be two special trees where people can leave messages of remembrance of loved ones and also prayers for hopes and wishes for all their concerns.

Cindy (our vicar) will read from these prayers and remembrances during Church Services throughout the Christmas period.Please come and join us you will be assured of a very warm welcome. The dates are Friday 29th November, Saturday 30th November and Sunday 1st December from 10.00am until 5pm (except Sunday when we will close at 4.00pm).