Generations connect: students bring joy to Garstang care home

By Maxwell Andrews
Contributor
Published 11th Feb 2025, 17:03 BST
Updated 14th May 2025, 15:06 BST
Students from Garstang Community Academy visited a care home so they could interview residents about their fascinating lives.

Meadow Croft, based in Cabus, invited teenagers in to chat to its elderly population, giving the students a chance to brush up on their listening and writing skills.

A spokesperson for the home said: “The interviewing process unfolded with heartfelt stories and laughter echoing through the halls.

"Residents were delighted to share their life experiences, from tales of youthful adventures to moments of personal growth.

School children with a resident.placeholder image
School children with a resident.

“The lively interaction not only brightened the day of every resident, but also provided the students with invaluable insights and wisdom from the older generation.”

The session gave residents a chance to wax lyrical about cherished memories with an enthusiasm that captivated their young guests.

And the visitors listened intently, noting down anecdotes and stories which painted a vivid picture of the residents' lives.

The spokesperson added: “Such activities foster a sense of community and belonging, bringing together different generations for mutual understanding and respect.

“Meadow Croft values these intergenerational interactions, which enrich the lives of the residents while providing students with a unique perspective outside the classroom.

"This initiative undoubtedly brought joy to both the young and the elderly, creating lasting memories for all involved.”

