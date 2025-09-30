Fun Palaces 2025: Bringing creativity to every corner of Lancashire

From a Pakistani folklore exhibition in Nelson to Galliard dancing in Padiham, community wall painting in Briercliffe to Caribbean Carnival crafts in Preston, Fun Palaces returns from 3 to 5 October with free, community-led events celebrating creativity in all its forms, taking place across Lancashire.

Hosted in local libraries, textile and castle museums, National Trust Jacobean country houses - and for the first time this year, even living rooms – Fun Palaces support local people to share their skills, passions and curiosity, demonstrating that culture belongs to everyone.

New for 2025, Tiny Fun Palaces build on the idea of small, imperfect and intimate events that are easy to host anywhere. Whether it’s a clay workshop in a kitchen, a poetry reading from a window, a seed swap in a park or chalk drawing across pavements, these playful, personal and informal gatherings make it possible for anyone, anywhere, to be part of the national weekend of celebration.

Amie Taylor, Director of Fun Palaces, said:“Fun Palaces has always been about showing that culture belongs to everyone, everywhere. This can mean everything from a large cultural organisation handing over to your local community for a weekend to use the space how they would like, or some neighbours coming together around a kitchen table to share skills. This year, with Tiny Fun Palaces, there are even more ways for people to take part: no Fun Palace is too small, to spark creativity, connection and joy.

Textile crafts session, 2024

"What matters is joining in, each Fun Palace adds to a national celebration where communities take the lead on sharing skills, stories and culture, creating something truly extraordinary”.

The 2025 programme already showcases an extraordinary mix of creativity with new events added every day until the weekend itself. Already confirmed as taking place is:

Family yoga sessions in Fleetwood

Toe-tapping ukulele performances in Haslingden

Pakistani folklore exhibition in Nelson

Llama weaving in Ormskirk

Clay pot making in Penwortham

Traditional Ukrainian doll making and flower headband workshops in Preston

Origami lessons in Rawtenstall

Since its launch in 2013, Fun Palaces has become a vibrant movement of community-led cultural participation, attracting more than 880,000 people to events across the UK. The events are created by the public, for the public, and anyone can organise one - whether in person or online, with livestreamed workshops and creative challenges connecting people nationwide.

Lego Screen Printing Fun Palace, 2024

In 2024, more than 60,000 people joined over 140 Fun Palaces, and this year promises to be the most creative and diverse celebration yet.

Fun Palaces are being regularly uploaded right up to the weekend itself, and a live list can be found here

It’s never too late to join in and create a Fun Palace and last minute additions are positively encouraged. Anyone interested in starting their own Fun Palace can sign up here or email [email protected]