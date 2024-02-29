From womb to wisdom: Free public lecture this March

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

How are the things that we hear, see, taste, and feel before birth already influencing our abilities and preferences for what we like to see and listen to after birth?

‘What we learn before we are born’ is the eye-opening topic of a free Public Lecture by Dr Kirsty Dunn, a Developmental Psychologist at Lancaster University. The prenatal period is a time of intense and rapid development, and our brain and sensory systems develop to surprisingly sophisticated levels – the womb is not the pitch-black environment we once imagined!

Find out more about how we go from womb to wisdom on Thursday 21 March 6.30-8pm at More Music in Morecambe and book your tickets now. Dr Kirsty Dunn is part of Lancaster University's Babylab who run studies with infants, young children and expectant mothers to understand their cognitive, social, emotional, and early language development.

Babylab will also be hosting family-friendly Coffee Morning talks on the same topic this Saturday 30 March, featuring free entertainment to keep your little ones occupied whilst you listen. This event is perfect for those who are interested in the subject but struggle for evening childcare. Book your place here.

Lancaster University’s free Public Lecture series runs throughout the year, aiming to share captivating and thought-provoking research from University experts and beyond.