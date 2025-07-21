French-Swiss virtuoso guitarist opens tour in Lancaster

By Dave Hill
Contributor
Published 21st Jul 2025, 14:20 BST
Updated 21st Jul 2025, 14:24 BST
Claude Bourbon returns to UK in August

It's not easy to describe the almost endless mix of merging influences in this amazing string master's playing. He moves from a classical opening with almost courteous music across the continent to the blues of the Mississippi Delta, from the Balearic Islands to the Balkans, and then back to the United States.

A Spanish blues evolves into Gypsy music, travels to Eastern Europe, with a splash of Paco de Lucia, then a touch of Delta tunes and more. Also influences from Richie Blackmore, Joaquin Rodrigo, JJ Cale and even J. S. Bach speak for themselves.

Claude Bourbon has impeccable timing and does things on six strings that are simply amazing. Experience a stunning acoustic fusion of blues, jazz, folk, classical and Spanish guitar.

Related topics:United States
News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice