French-Swiss virtuoso guitarist opens tour in Lancaster
It's not easy to describe the almost endless mix of merging influences in this amazing string master's playing. He moves from a classical opening with almost courteous music across the continent to the blues of the Mississippi Delta, from the Balearic Islands to the Balkans, and then back to the United States.
A Spanish blues evolves into Gypsy music, travels to Eastern Europe, with a splash of Paco de Lucia, then a touch of Delta tunes and more. Also influences from Richie Blackmore, Joaquin Rodrigo, JJ Cale and even J. S. Bach speak for themselves.
Claude Bourbon has impeccable timing and does things on six strings that are simply amazing. Experience a stunning acoustic fusion of blues, jazz, folk, classical and Spanish guitar.