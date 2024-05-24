Free public lecture at Lancaster University: meeting Margaret Fell

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lancaster University’s final public lecture of the 2023/24 series delves into the history of the person that its newest lecture theatre is named after – Margaret Fell.

The free lecture, presented by Professor Rachel Muers of the University of Edinburgh, will explore Margaret Fell’s pivotal role in the Quaker movement and her life as an organiser, counsellor, lobbyist, and writer in the 17th Century.

Often known as the ‘mother of Quakerism’, Margaret Fell is recognised for her influential statements of Quaker principles, and for her arguments in defence of women's preaching and leadership. She was imprisoned for several years in Lancaster for refusing to take the oath of allegiance and for allowing Quaker meetings for worship to be held in her home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The talk will explore themes of religious authority and leadership, freedom of conscience and how her life and thought is still important today.

Lancaster University's Margaret Fell Lecture Theatre

Book your free tickets for the lecture on Wednesday 12 June 2024, 6.30pm - 8pm (doors open 6pm) at the Margaret Fell Lecture Theatre, Lancaster University with plenty of free parking from 6pm.

Lancaster University’s free Public Lecture series runs throughout the year, aiming to share captivating and thought-provoking research from University experts and beyond. You can watch previous lectures on the Lancaster University website: lancaster.ac.uk/events/public-lectures/ and sign-up to the University’s monthly Connect Newsletter by emailing [email protected], making sure you’re the first to hear about Public Lectures and other events and opportunities from Lancaster University.

About the speaker