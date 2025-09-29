Free activities delve deeper into life at Wordsworth Grasmere and Dove Cottage

Wordsworth Grasmere has created a range of free interactive activities that take place regularly throughout the year – encouraging visitors to do more than simply spectate when at the popular attraction.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Perfect for those who like to get ‘hands on’ the crafty activities currently range from rag rug making and nature led tours to poetry writing, sketching and immersive tours.

Designed to enable visitors to get more out of their time at Wordsworth Grasmere and Dove Cottage, many of the activities offer opportunities to see areas not generally open to the public and for them to engage with the wider Wordsworth team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The activities calendar will evolve throughout the year, in keeping with the seasons. Current sessions, all of which are free, with a ticket to the attraction, and offered on a first come, first served basis, include:

Quill writing at Wordsworth Grasmere

Daily Rag Rug making – Help the team make a new rag rug for Dove Cottage by having a go at putting pieces in place. A true team effort with visitors being able to become part of history in creating a new rug that will remain in the cottage for generations.

– Help the team make a new rag rug for Dove Cottage by having a go at putting pieces in place. A true team effort with visitors being able to become part of history in creating a new rug that will remain in the cottage for generations. Sketching on Wednesdays – materials are provided for this self-guided exploration of the museum and green spaces which encourages participants to sketch, doodle and get creative. Inspiring prompts are to be found across the site.

– materials are provided for this self-guided exploration of the museum and green spaces which encourages participants to sketch, doodle and get creative. Inspiring prompts are to be found across the site. Daily loose leaf poetry – Take time out to enjoy poems from the archives and then have a go at writing a personal piece.

Take time out to enjoy poems from the archives and then have a go at writing a personal piece. Noticing Nature on Fridays at 3pm – For anyone who has read the journals of Dorothy Wordsworth, it’s evident that the Wordsworths’ spent much of their time outdoors. On these tours listen to the words of the siblings and learn how to experience the wonders of everyday nature – just as they did, a perfect mindful experience.

– For anyone who has read the journals of Dorothy Wordsworth, it’s evident that the Wordsworths’ spent much of their time outdoors. On these tours listen to the words of the siblings and learn how to experience the wonders of everyday nature – just as they did, a perfect mindful experience. Ad-hoc live poetry readings – keep your eyes peeled for costumed poetry readers in the garden orchard, bringing the writings of the Wordsworths’ to life in impromptu readings.

– keep your eyes peeled for costumed poetry readers in the garden orchard, bringing the writings of the Wordsworths’ to life in impromptu readings. Art in the Cart – designed to inspire and explore imaginations, visit the museum to try out activities from the cart including origami boat making, journaling and charades. Alternatively, sketch a drawing, compose poetry or even try your hand at quill and ink writing! For younger children there are also bug books and Georgian toys.

All sessions are bookable on arrival at Wordsworth Grasmere on a first come, first served basis. For more information visit: https://wordsworth.org.uk/daily-activities/