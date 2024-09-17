Flute celebration concert in Kendal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

2 flute orchestras join for flute extraveganza

Cumbria's flute orchestra Flutes & Co is hosting another flute group from Glasgow, Flutes Unlimited for a concert on Saturday 5th October 7pm at St. Thomas' Church in Kendal.

Over 40 flute players of all ages will play flutes of all shapes and sizes from piccolos, alto and bass flutes to the contrabass flute. Sue Nicholls, Flutes & Co's Musical Director said, “We are really excited to welcome Flutes Unlimited to Kendal. We first performed a concert together in 2018 and now have an annual meet up.

"Last October Flutes & Co journeyed up to Linlithgow for a joint concert and this year it's Flutes Unlimited's turn to visit us. We hope we will be able to welcome them with an enthusiastic local audience. It promises to be a really enjoyable and entertaining concert."

Flutes & Co with Flutes Unlimited

Suggested donation £10 per person on the door (no need to book). Under 18s free. Flutes & Co which has been running for over 25 years is one of the UK's largest flute orchestras.

Based in Kendal it attracts players from across Cumbria, Lancashire and North Yorkshire. As well as providing musical opportunities for young people and adult flute players Grade 3-8+, it runs an inpsire programme for beginner flautists.

For more details contact Sue Nicholls email- [email protected]