News you can trust since 1837
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Office issues yellow heat warning amid soaring temperatures
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police
Nottingham deaths: Tributes to students named among victims
Tesco extends Clubcard deadline after IT issues - new date
Urgent health alert as NHS junior doctors begin 72 hour strike
Aslan’s singer Christy Dignam dies aged 63 after long illness

‘Fledgling’ art fair takes flight this summer in Lancaster

The first Lancaster Art Fair takes place this summer showcasing the work of 16 artists and featuring free creative activities.
By Louise BryningContributor
Published 14th Jun 2023, 10:11 BST- 1 min read

Lancaster Art Fair runs from July 21-27 (except Sunday) in The Storey Gallery and is intended to be a celebration of art in the city.

“We called upon a selection of independent artists to take part, regardless of experience, subject matter or media,” said event organiser and artist, Hannah Corbett.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“First time exhibitors were strongly encouraged and many of our professional artists have taken the opportunity and the theme 'fledgling' to try something new or explore the unknown.”

Artwork by Alice Evans will be on display at Lancaster Art Fair. Picture by Alice Evans.Artwork by Alice Evans will be on display at Lancaster Art Fair. Picture by Alice Evans.
Artwork by Alice Evans will be on display at Lancaster Art Fair. Picture by Alice Evans.
Most Popular

Alongside Hannah, other artists involved are: Alice Evans, Sharon Grimes, Grace Owen, Jade Long, Al Avarez, Salem Folkmane, Karina Folkmane, Woo O'Hara, Julie Evans, Corinna Milroy, Holly Arnfield, Andy Mercer, Sophia Lima, and Ginny Koppenhol.

Visitors can add their own creations to the art pin up wall and participate in free activities.

Among workshops in the pipeline are smartphone photography, printing, stampcity postcards and greetings cards and badge making.

Hannah said: “This event grew organically, snowballing from a little idea to a much bigger idea of creating the kind of event I felt Lancaster had been missing – something fun for all ages to get involved with and a place to shout about some of the great artists we have in the area.”

Artwork by event organiser, Hannah Corbett will be exhibited at Lancaster Art Fair. Picture by Hannah Corbett.Artwork by event organiser, Hannah Corbett will be exhibited at Lancaster Art Fair. Picture by Hannah Corbett.
Artwork by event organiser, Hannah Corbett will be exhibited at Lancaster Art Fair. Picture by Hannah Corbett.

For more information, follow Lancaster Art Fair on Instagram and Facebook @lancasterartfair

Sophia Lima's artwork will be among that showcased at the first Lancaster Art Fair this summer. Picture by Sophie Lima.Sophia Lima's artwork will be among that showcased at the first Lancaster Art Fair this summer. Picture by Sophie Lima.
Sophia Lima's artwork will be among that showcased at the first Lancaster Art Fair this summer. Picture by Sophie Lima.
Related topics:Lancaster