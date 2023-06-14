Lancaster Art Fair runs from July 21-27 (except Sunday) in The Storey Gallery and is intended to be a celebration of art in the city.

“We called upon a selection of independent artists to take part, regardless of experience, subject matter or media,” said event organiser and artist, Hannah Corbett.

“First time exhibitors were strongly encouraged and many of our professional artists have taken the opportunity and the theme 'fledgling' to try something new or explore the unknown.”

Artwork by Alice Evans will be on display at Lancaster Art Fair. Picture by Alice Evans.

Alongside Hannah, other artists involved are: Alice Evans, Sharon Grimes, Grace Owen, Jade Long, Al Avarez, Salem Folkmane, Karina Folkmane, Woo O'Hara, Julie Evans, Corinna Milroy, Holly Arnfield, Andy Mercer, Sophia Lima, and Ginny Koppenhol.

Visitors can add their own creations to the art pin up wall and participate in free activities.

Among workshops in the pipeline are smartphone photography, printing, stampcity postcards and greetings cards and badge making.

Hannah said: “This event grew organically, snowballing from a little idea to a much bigger idea of creating the kind of event I felt Lancaster had been missing – something fun for all ages to get involved with and a place to shout about some of the great artists we have in the area.”

Artwork by event organiser, Hannah Corbett will be exhibited at Lancaster Art Fair. Picture by Hannah Corbett.

For more information, follow Lancaster Art Fair on Instagram and Facebook @lancasterartfair