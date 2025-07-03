Finding our voices: Healing and self-empowerment events

Bryony has been leading joyful, uplifting, transformative Voice, Sound and Music events for many years, both in New Zealand and in Lancashire. She is a skilled, friendly and accessible facilitator.

Her Heartsong Healing business is well-established and has shared her magic with many people, leading numerous song circles, Reiki healing courses, Retreats, Ceremonies and workshops.

Bryony's events support women in particular to access a new embodied, empowered sense of their voice, and all that becomes possible with this.

Bryony specialises in teaching ways to use the voice for healing and self-empowerment. You can experience this first-hand in a number of unique and special events coming up soon.

You can join the July New Moon Song and Sound Ceremony at the Lancaster Quaker Friend's Meeting House at 1pm on July 26 (for £44 or concessions), or the Harvest Song and Sound Day Retreat in the same place on August 23rd (£88 or concessions). Both these events are open to anyone to join.

Over recent years, Bryony has led a number of highly successful weekend retreats and has a wonderful weekend offering for women coming up in the Lake District in September.

The Equinox Empowering Voice Healing Retreat takes place at Derwent Hill Centre near Keswick on 19-21 September, and all women are welcomed to join this special, powerfully transformative event. The retreat will include Singing, Sounding, Chanting, Meditation, Cacao Ceremony, Qigong, Yoga, Yoga Nidra, Sound Healing, Nature Connection and Delicious food.

Places are limited so get in touch soon. See all details for the Retreat on the website songofawakening.com/healing-harvest-retreat or email Bryony at [email protected] to find out more, or to book on any of the forthcoming events.

