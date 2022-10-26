Whether you’re after something fun to watch with the kids, or you want to be so spooked you have to sleep with the lights on for a week, get ready for the most terrific and terrifying time of year, with a selection of scares.

From the latest horror blockbusters to classic Halloween favourites, there’s a treat for people of all ages, tastes and fear factors.

Those seeking new thrills can expect several brand-new horror movies on Halloween weekend, such as the much-anticipated return of horror icon Michael Myers in his final outing, who is back once again to shape the fates of the people of Haddonfield in Halloween Ends.

Michael Myers (aka The Shape) and Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode in HALLOWEEN ENDS, directed by David Gordon Green.

Also screening is the highly acclaimed psychological horror Smile, which will continue to fright and excite audiences after becoming one of the most popular films of the Halloween season this year.True horror buffs will be pleased to have the rare opportunity to catch the big screen debut of Michael Dougherty’s Trick ‘R Treat. Halloween also sees the return of classic and creepy flicks, with Tobe Hooper’s haunting Poltergeist and John Carpenter’s The Thing both back up on the big screen.

Younger films fans can also take their pick between spooky favourites like Hocus Pocus and Paranorman in what is Vue’s most varied Halloween line-up to date.