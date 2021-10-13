Pay just £2.50 to watch a movie at Morecambe's Reel Cinema

The independent cinema chain has 15 locations nationwide including Morecambe.

Across the chain, Reel Cinemas offer state of the art screens, sound, leather seats and sofas, and are offering cinema-goers tickets from just £2.50 before 1 pm and £3.50 after, every day of the week.

That’s cheaper than when the Reel first opened their doors 20 years ago.

Reel Cinema, Morecambe.

That means cinemagoers can enjoy such new & upcoming movies as Addams Family 2, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Disney’s Ron’s Gone Wrong, Dune, The Boss Baby 2: Family Business, Last Night In Soho and Marvel’s Eternals for less than the price of a cup of coffee.

KC Suri, Head of Reel Cinemas, said: “The schedule of films that we have all dearly missed over these past 18 months are being released now and we are delighted to be able to extend our ‘Movie Madness’ offer to customers old & new, so they can watch them as they were intended – at their local Reel Cinema, on the big screen with brilliant sound and in superior comfort.”

Each cinema has a licensed bar serving hot and cold drinks, all your favourite snacks such as hotdogs, nachos and popcorn, as well as Sweet Barrels for your confectionery treats, and Cream & Cones for your ice cream and waffle needs.

Reel Cinemas also offer ‘The Reel Lounge Experience’ at their Blackburn, Burnley, Chorley and Rochdale locations.

This allows guests to choose between two luxury options.

The first tier grants you access to the luxury screen as well as a welcome drink and table service for £5.50.

The second tier, a £10 ticket (£17 for two), will grant guests full access to the Reel Lounge menu which includes popcorn, nachos and ice cream following their welcome drink.