Jenna revealed that she is willing to compromise on her vegan beliefs after a spat with Zoe Clifton, who said she is unlikely to give up eating meat.

The 32-year-old zero-waste store owner told Blackpool Gazette: “If someone can go vegan thats amazing but it's not a dealbreaker. It’s about that connection and there is so much more to a person than just their diet.”

Over a six day honeymoon the couple dined several times, and at one point during Episode Seven showed Jenna being unhappy about her new partner ordering lamb.

Zoe Clifton and Jenna Robinson on Married at First Sight UK, Monday-Thursday, 9pm on E4

Later in the episode the newlyweds had a heated discussion about vegan beliefs in a hot tub.

But in an exclusive interview, Jenna said: “You only see a little snippet of what happened over the six days. I said to her so many times: ‘you eat and do what you wanna do, it doesn’t affect me’. I can be with someone who doesn’t adhere to my lifestyle, I make my choice and they make theirs.”

It’s not clear whether Jenna and Zoe are still a couple, but they do both still follow each other on Instagram. Producers are tight-lipped about how the relationships progress on the series.

After the honeymoon the couples move into an apartment together for a taste of married life - a big step for Jenna who has never lived with a partner.

She said: “When you first meet someone and you’re put in this pressure cooker situation you can make snap judgements of a person and let that fester in your head so moving into the apartment gives us the chance to really get go know each other.”

Jenna, who didn’t come out until her late 20s, described Zoe as ‘the whole package’ and said she felt much more of a spark than with past lovers.

She added: She’s my type all round. With partners in the past there was always something I liked but something was missing. Zoe is dominant and she’s got her shit together which I find really attractive.”

Jenna, who owns Un-Do on Norbreck Road, said she never saw herself getting married.

But recently changed her mind as she wants to commit.

She dated men until she was 26 but something never felt right.

And then at 27 she decided to explore dating women.

“I always knew [I was gay] deep down but didn’t act on it. I was going along with whatever felt normal but there was always something niggling in the background saying it wasn’t right.”

She’s hoping to find love on the show and build a life with someone special.

The couples were paired up by relationship experts – Melanie Schilling, Paul C. Brunson, and Charlene Douglas.

And Jenna said they did a brilliant job matching her with Zoe, a quantity surveyor from Stafford.

Jenna added: “It was amazing when we first met. There was definitely a connection, we have a lot of similarities and attraction from both sides but there are a few things that could potentially be an issue down the road, so it could go either way.”