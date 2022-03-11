Lancaster ITV Starstruck singer seizes 'once in a lifetime' opportunity on tv show

James Shields, 27, from Lancaster, who works at The Coro in Ulverston, said: “Starstruck is a kind of a reboot of Stars in their Eyes with an X Factor budget with celebrity judges.

"I just saw a post on Facebook in December 2020 about a new talent show where you become your idol so applied.

"The idol who I’m going to become is the person who inspired me to start singing in the first place.

James Shields will be appearing on ITV's Starstruck on Saturday.

"Music has been such a large part of my life growing up so I get that opportunity to live out a lifelong dream.

"I was asked to do a Zoom audition which I had to do three or four times because I had problems with wi-fi so I felt defeated but I got to the auditions and got to the final three.

"The episode was filmed last May 2021 and is only just being shown tomorrow so it's been a long time coming.

"I’m very much excited for everything to be revealed because I did it all secretly, my parents didn’t even know about it and they have been my biggest supporters throughout my life.

"I’m excited and nervous to see myself on television!” which will be at 8.30pm on ITV tomorrow, (March 12).”

James’ background is in theatre and he has done a lot of amateur dramatics performing and directing locally.