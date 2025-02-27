Lancaster ceramic artist features on award winning BBC TV show

Lancaster ceramicist Philippa Whiteside is to feature in a BBC1 programme next week.

The third series of the show ‘Make It at Market’ pairs up fledgling creatives with business and craft experts.

It’s presented by Dom Chinea of ‘The Repair Shop’ fame and airs on weekdays from March 3 to 21 at 3.45pm.

Episodes are also available afterwards on BBC iPlayer and then to an international audience via BritBox.

Philippa Whiteside with Dom Chinea (left) and Stuart Carey (right). Photo: BBC

Stuart Carey, the new ceramics mentor, guides Philippa – known as Pip – so she can realise her dream of having a viable creative business with a signature style.

Pip’s episode will be shown on March 6 at 3.45pm.

Pip gained her BA(Hons) in glass and ceramics in 2010 and embarked on a career as a maker in the north east, which included artist residencies in the USA.

She went on to live in Lancashire and then Cumbria and armed with further qualifications in teaching and counselling, worked creatively in education and healthcare.

Pip used clay as a wellbeing tool sharing the link between the creative process and emotional wellbeing with students and patients alike.

After a career helping others, Pip has come full circle, returning to Lancashire and to clay as a practicing artist striving to make it her sole employment.

She lives in Pilling and works part-time at Arteria in Lancaster.

In between times Pip worked a variety of jobs enabling her to travel in Europe and Africa, including voluntary work teaching English as a second language at a refugee camp in Greece.

Never one to shirk from hard work she has chosen porcelain as her clay of choice.

Porcelain, the ‘Prima donna’ of clays, is known for its beauty but also a tendency to go its own way, as does ‘Potter Pip’.

She pushes porcelain’s capabilities employing both the fragility and strength of the material. Colour plays a key role, mixing pigments into a porcelain body to achieve a kaleidoscope of joy.

Pip’s website can be found at www.philippawhiteside.com, while gher Instagram is www.instagram.com/philippawhitesideceramics and her Facebook is www.facebook.com/philippawhitesideceramics

She can also be contacted by email at [email protected]