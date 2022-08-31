It's National Cinema Day on Saturday - here's how to get tickets for £3 and the films showing at Preston, Blackpool, Lancaster and Thornton-Cleveleys cinemas taking part
It’s National Cinema Day on Saturday (September 3) with tickets costing just £3 to see the latest blockbusters as well as some classics brought back to the big screen.
More than 600 cinemas across the country including major chains and smaller independent venues will offer the cut-price tickets to celebrate the special day. Odeon, Cineworld and Vue, which have cinemas across Lancashire, are all taking part in the scheme.
Here’s how to get tickets and what’s on at the various cinemas in Lancashire on the day.
To get tickets you simply pay £3 at the box office on the day – booking online may include a booking fee, so check on your local cinema’s website.
Odeon – Preston and Blackpool
Films showing and times:
DC Super League of Pets (PG) – 10.20am, 12.20pm, 1.20pm, 3pm, 4pm.
Minions: The Rise of Gru (U) – 11am, 12pm, 1,30pm, 2pm, 5pm.
Nope (15) – 5.40pm and 8.50pm.
Fisherman’s Friends: One And All (12A) – 2.40pm.
Thor: (12A) Love and Thunder – 3.50pm.
Bullet Train (15) – 5.50pm, 8.10pm.
Top Gun: Maverick (12A) – 5.10pm, 7.50pm.
Elvis (12A) – 7.30pm.
Orphan: First Kill (15) – 7pm.
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero (dubbed) (12A) – 11.40pm.
Jurassic World: Dominion (12A) – 11.50pm.
Lightyear (PG) – 10am.
Beast (15) – 6pm, 8.30pm.
Cobra (Telugu) (12A) – 7.40pm
E.T. the extra-terrestrial 40th anniversary (U) – 1.50pm, 4.50pm.
Fall (15) – 6.50pm, 9.10pm.
Sing 2 (U) – 10.10am.
Spider-man: No Way Home (12A) – 12.30pm, 4.10pm.
Tad The Lost Explorer and The Curse Of The Mummy (tbc) – 10.30am, 11.30am, 1pm, 2pm, 3.30pm.
The Forgiven (18) – 9pm.
The Invitation (15) – 9.30pm.
The Railway Children Return (PG) – 11.20am.
Three Thousand Years of Longing (15) – 3.10pm, 6.10pm, 9.10pm.
These are the times for Preston Odeon, they may differ slightly at Blackpool Odeon – check here for timings.
Vue Cinema – Preston, Thornton-Cleveleys and Lancaster
Films showing and times:
DC Super League of Pets (PG) – 10.15am, 10.55am, 12.10pm, 1.45pm, 2.45pm
Minions: The Rise of Gru (U) – 10am, 11.45am, 1.30pm, 4.20pm, 7pm.
Bullet Train (15) – 8.05pm, 11pm.
Fall (15) – 9.15pm.
Nope (15) – 9.35pm, 11.50pm.
Beast (15) – 11.30am, 6.20pm, 11.35pm.
Spider-man: No Way Home (12A) – 9pm.
E.T. the extra-terrestrial 40th anniversary (U) – 3.30pm
Thor: (12A) Love and Thunder – 10.25am, 4.05pm, 6.05pm.
Elvis (12A) – 8.20pm.
The Invitation (15) – 9.50pm.
Three Thousand Years of Longing (15) – 8.45pm.
Lightyear (PG) – 9.55am.
Top Gun: Maverick (12A) – 3.15pm, 5.05pm, 6.35pm.
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (Director’s Cut) (tbc) – 7.10pm.
The Railway Children Return (PG) – 9.25am.
Where The Crawdads Sing (15) – 5.20pm.
Bing And His Friends At The Cinema (U) – 9.40am.
Tad The Lost Explorer and The Curse Of The Mummy (U) – 1pm, 3.50pm.
The Black Phone (15) – 11.20pm.
Casino Royale (2022) (15) – 2pm.
Finding Nemo (U) – 12.45pm.
Fisherman’s Friends: One And All – 1.15pm.