Christmas drive-in cinema coming to Morecambe

Small Town Big Screen have announced their north west Christmas tour which will be coming to Morecambe' s Jump Rush from December 9-10.

Small Town Big Screen will be holding pop up screenings at Morecambe, as well as Fleetwood, Knutsford, Runcorn and Crewe.

You can book tickets now to watch classic festive favourites such as Home Alone, Elf or The Grinch.

Morecambe drive-in cinema is back in time for Christmas with Christmas movies on offer.

Small Town Big Screen are working hard to make this another successful tour and something magical for everyone to enjoy this Christmas.

The tour will be running throughout December 9–22, you can find your nearest location on the website.

Visit here to book tickets for Morecambe screenings.