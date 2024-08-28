Festival's Set to be a Feast of Fun

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As always there’s an unrivalled range of things to see and do at the Lancashire Game and Country Festival taking place on 7th and 8th September and, this year, there is a big focus on food.

The Food Theatre showcases all that is wild, gamey, local, sustainable and, above all, delicious. Many of the region’s top chefs and food personalities have agreed to take part in the 2024 demonstration programme, headed by Nigel Haworth from the Three Fishes, Michael Vanheste from the Greendale Teahouse and Rooms and Eight by Gazegill’s Doug Crampton.

They’re joined by commentator Peter Gott from Sillfield Farm in Cumbria, Honeywells Butchers and Kick Ass’s Tim Procter who’ll be matching his local cheeses with beers from the Bowland Brewery. Forager Denise Heys will be sharing some of her secrets and Angela Coulton of Petal and Twig finishes the weekend’s programme with a sustainable floristry demonstration.

Visitors to the Festival can have a go at Clay Pigeon shooting with Blackpool Sporting Clays, take fly fishing lessons from the experts at GAIA and, with a great range of Horse Classes, there really is something for everyone who’s interested in countryside pursuits.

Horse Shows

The Lancashire Game and Country Festival’s main arena is a showcase for some of the most exciting and informative displays of countryside activities that can be found anywhere in the UK, including falconry, gundog training and hound, sheepdog, lurcher and terrier displays. New to the festival this year, there will be the carnival sounds of Samba Espirito in the main ring and Wigan’s Ukulele band will play in the beer tent.

A Shopping Village, Craft Marquee and children’s fair all add to the fun of a real family day out. Dogs on leads are very welcome at the show which takes place at Woodacre Lodge Farm, Gubberford Lane, Scorton, PR3 1BN.

Tickets for the Lancashire Game and Country Festival include free parking. Gate prices are £16 for adults and £12 for 10-16-year-olds with under-10s free. Discounted advance tickets are available from www.lancashiregamefestival.co.uk VIP access includes a drinks reception and gourmet lunch in a marquee by the main show ring at £60 per person.