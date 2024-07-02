Family fun day and Ceilidh will raise vital charity funds for hospice

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Holgates holiday park in Silverdale is inviting people to attend a family fun day and Ceilidh to raise vital funds for a local hospice caring for people in North Lancashire and South Cumbria.The Family Fun Day and Ceilidh take place on Saturday, July 6 at Holgates flagship campsite and holiday park and will raise funds for St John’s Hospice in Lancaster.

“We hope families will turn out in force to join the fun in the knowledge they will be helping a much valued local hospice,” says Michael Holgate, Director of Holgates Holiday Parks.

“Both the family fun day and the Ceilidh are open to everyone and we look forward to a wonderful fund raising event.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fun day starts at 12 noon with a barbecue, bouncy castle, tractor rides, face painting and a Children’s Disco between 3-4pm.

Family fun day and Ceilidh will raise funds for local hospice

The Ceilidh, a traditional barn dance, starts at 6pm and you can pick up tickets by popping in to Holgates Reception at the Silverdale site or by calling 01524 701508.

St John’s Hospice is a local charity which provides free palliative care to patients with life shortening illnesses. It supports patients and families over a population area of 250,000 people from Grasmere to Garstang and from Sedbergh to Morecambe. St John’s has been caring for patients and families at home and in the hospice every minute of every day since 1986.

Holgates is family owned and began operating in 1956. It has 10 holiday parks across Cumbria and Lancashire. Many, including the Silverdale site are within the Arnside & Silverdale National Landscape, renowned for amazing wildlife and scenery and only a short drive from beacons of natural beauty such as the Lake District, The Yorkshire Dales and Morecambe Bay.