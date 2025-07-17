Experience the electric atmosphere of The Hundred with free cricket festival in Manchester

Following a successful launch in Leeds last weekend, The Hundred is once again hitting the road and bringing the energy, music and entertainment of matchday to cities across the UK. On Saturday 19th July, The Trafford Centre in Manchester will play host to The Hundred Hangout – a one-day, free festival-style event designed to build excitement ahead of the new season.

Completely free and open throughout the day (10am – 9pm), The Hundred Hangout offers a chance to experience the unique atmosphere of The Hundred before the action begins at Emirates Old Trafford this August. Visitors can expect live DJs and music, interactive cricket VR games, huge prize giveaways and family-friendly entertainment, all designed to immerse them in the fast-paced world of The Hundred. As official partners of The Hundred, meerkats Sergei and Alexander from Compare The Market will also be there to help celebrate the countdown to The Hundred.

At the heart of The Hundred Hangout will be The Hundred’s iconic trophy, offering fans the perfect photo opportunity and a glimpse of what’s at stake this summer. Hosting the day’s activity will be sports presenter Rich Williams, alongside local DJ, James Hall, who will be delivering an electrifying live set and get the crowd dancing.

There’ll also be a massive prize giveaway on the day, with something for every kind of fan. Hero prizes from The Hundred partners including a year’s supply of Sure deodorant and a stylist Citizen watch. Families can also win passes to the Manchester Museum of Illusions for a mind-bending adventure or the chance to attend the CBeebies house party show at the AO arena.

Other local prizes include a three-month supply of SuperNutrio products, TRIB3 fitness sessions, and a 2 person stay at Hotel Indigo in Leeds that includes tickets to the highly anticipated Manchester Originals fixture against Northern Superchargers at Headingley Stadium on August 26th.

Whether you're into cricket, music, fitness, food or just after a great day out, The Hundred Hangout is a high-energy celebration open to all, and the perfect way to get ready for the blockbuster summer of cricket ahead.

Tom Hartley, Manchester Originals player said: “I’m thrilled that The Hundred Hangout is coming to Manchester! It’s a brilliant way to give people a taste of what The Hundred is all about – fast-paced cricket, music, and an incredible atmosphere. There’s nothing quite like playing in front of a home crowd at Emirates Old Trafford, and this event is the perfect way to get even more fans excited for what’s to come this summer.”

The Hundred returns to Emirates Old Trafford this August, with fast-paced cricket, live entertainment, and family fun. Matchday ticket prices start from £20 for adults, £5 for under-16s, and infants (0–3 years) go free.

Click HERE to book your tickets today!