Experience SABATON's Ultimate Metal/Rock Concert Film in Lancaster for one night only October 11th

Showing at the Vue Lancaster for one night only, this one's for rock/metal enthusiasts and anyone looking to witness the ultimate music spectacle.

Heavy Metal legends SABATON will premiere a one of a kind concert film, recorded on their 2023 tour ‘The Tour To End All Tours’, on 11th October globally, including across UK cinemas.

Recorded specifically for the big screen, ‘The Tour To End All Tours’ film showcases SABATON’s legendary stage show that is like no other in the world! A spectacle that makes for an immersive cinema experience, the band create an unforgettable live performance complete with astounding pyrotechnics, captivating visuals, and their iconic sound.

To check screenings / buy tickets for this incredible one-off music cinema event that is a must-see for rock fans across the UK will be available from SABATON.FILM

Sabaton pictured live at "The Tour To End All Tours"

Filmed during their European Tour at Amsterdam’s iconic Ziggo Dome Venue in 2023, this electrifying concert film captures the essence of SABATON’S monumental stage presence.

The film also showcases the band’s ability to tell historical tales through heavy metal, as several of their songs and albums take influence from historical events such as wars, and significant battles. This is evident in both their stage design, incorporating military props as well as actors during their performances.

‘The Tour To End All Tours’ called in the UK in 2023 across arenas to rave reviews, with Metal Hammer stating: ‘Monsters, tanks and massive anthems - Sabaton's The Tour To End All Tours represents everything brilliant about metal…’

Once the tour had ended, SABATON launched their “History Rocks” initiative; a museum charity project which revolved around the global premiere of their animated historical film ‘The War To End All Wars – The Movie’, and screened across 140 museums in 30 countries.

With sold-out arenas, quadruple-platinum sales, and a legion of loyal fans spanning the globe, SABATON bring their bombastic live experience to cinemas in the UK. From the heart-pounding energy to the immersive stage design featuring military props and historical themes, every moment in ‘The Tour To End All Tours’ concert film is a testament to the band’s unparalleled showmanship.