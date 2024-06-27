Enjoy a choice of four family fun days with Pure Leisure Group

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Join Pure Leisure Group this weekend at a choice of its free charity family fun days on Saturday 29th June. With four fun days planned at its Lake District based holiday parks, each with its own set of activities, guests will enjoy entertainment, food and have the chance to tour the holiday parks, whilst raising money for St John’s Hospice.

The groups flagship South Lakeland Leisure Village will host its fun day from 12pm. With a BBQ, face painting and games galore, there will be something for everyone and all ages. There will also be live entertainment from 2 - 4pm and a raffle with the top prize of a 55" TV on offer. For those football fans out there, they will also be showing the Euros and more.

The Lakesway holiday Park in Levens, Kendal will host a BBQ and will feature a children’s entertainer from 2 -4pm with a disco, party tricks, magic and games. Prize BINGO will run from 5-6pm and taking to the stage from 7 – pm is a fabulous Country & Western Singer.

Lowther Holiday Park in Penrith is offering hot food at the Kiosk on site with live entertainment and outdoor games.

And, finally, Fell End holiday park in Milnthorpe will host St John’s from 12pm – 5pm with a table of games and face painting. There will be a quiz with prize, a live singer and Euro’s showing.

The family fun days are open to everyone and there will also be an opportunity to tour the parks and see some of the luxury lodges Pure Leisure Group has available. Winners and current holders of the coveted Red Rose Award for Best Tourism, Leisure and Hospitality business, Pure Leisure Group offers a choice of holiday home ownership or to book and enjoy a staycation.

Founded in 2004, the Pure Leisure Group has a vision for bringing quality holiday parks to the UK market and is fiercely proud of its product and service offering that has made the brand a ‘go-to’ holiday park operator of choice for both holiday makers and lodge owners alike.

The company boasts over 1000 acres of land, over 4000 caravan and lodge bases, 154 touring pitches, 25 pods + 3 Rustic Glamping Pods across its 19 UK holiday parks. Locations include; Lake District, Yorkshire, Norfolk and Wales to name a few.

Its flagship site, South Lakeland Leisure Village in Lancashire, recently retained its five-gold star rating from Visit England, which recognises outstanding quality and customer service in all areas of its operation which include an onsite gym, spa and restaurant – Waters Edge.