Whipcrack comedy at Lancaster's Kanteena

Comedian Jo Jo Sutherland who is appearing at Kanteena in Lancaster this Friday. Picture by Trudy Stade.

Matt Panesh is stepping down from hosting duties.

“I joked last month that it was a completely male line-up last month, so this month, it’s an all-female line-up, and that includes the host!

"Headlining is Jo Jo Sutherland (pictured), who’s supporting Jonathan Pie on his tour, alongside Pauline Eyre, who performed her fantastic Bronte show at last year’s online Morecambe Fringe, and Stephanie Laing – a great comedian, who I’ve known for 10 years at the Edinburgh Fringe.

"Joining them is Vikki Llobera. It’ll be a cracker!”

Whipcrack comedy starts at 7.30pm at the Kanteena Bar, tomorrow Friday, August 20.