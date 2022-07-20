Reviews from Morecambe Fringe Festival which runs throughout July

Mel Byron’s third solo show “Standing at the back” is sixty minutes of inspired comedy that takes the audience on a roller coaster ride of self-discovery.

On her journey from humble beginnings as a shy ten-year-old living in Rawtenstall to a middle aged, menopausal woman from London searching for self-affirmation using everything from havening to hypnotherapy, finally finding her place on Morris Rosenberg’s scale of self-esteem. Apparently, she scored four! Which is coincidentally the award of four stars for this excellent show.

Maya dancer and death show at Morecambe Fringe.

Reviewer: Susan Griffin

Long story short

Storytelling, poetry and musicCasual yet professional. Relaxed yet intense. Long Story Short brought together anyone who wanted a chance to speak, and gave them all a platform with no limitations. Each act was unique, each story personalised. It is hard not to leave their show without a warm feeling and aching cheeks from smiling so much. If you want to witness a community of people who tell fabulously raw and purely human stories, you will. By allowing myself to be completely immersed in the show, I felt carefree and like time didn't exist. I was drawn in from the start and I imagine that anywhere they go, hearts will jerk and laughter will erupt. They made me feel alive with joy.

Rating:5/5

King Lears Fools Tale at Morecambe Fringe.

Reviewer: Chloe Jane HirstMaya Dancer and deathStorytelling/TheatreEngrossing. A beautiful insight into the thoughts and feelings of Maya Ozolina, and about how events in her life have seemed determined to derail her from her dream of being a dancer. It's jam-packed, fluid content is a reflection of the true roller-coaster that life can be. Not only was it a fascinating story, but it was performed in such a way that the show had room to breathe, meaning the audience had time to catch up and process what they had just seen. You don't need to be a dancer to laugh and follow the quick paced, imaginative content. A challenging life story told in an engaging and accessible way.

Rating: 4/5

Reviewer: Chloe Jane Hirst

Old time sailors

Philip Simon - Cruise Comedy at Morecambe Fringe.

Music

Mesmerising talent and a credit to the performing arts industry. This 17 piece group of singers and musicians take songs of old and make them new. Entertaining, with high-energy dance moves and consistent commitment to their characters, they bring smiles to all. With endless sea shanties, all is accommodated for: dancing, singing, or just enjoying the performance. Even down to their instruments, ranging from the Tuba to the Nyckelharpa, every aspect is immersive for the eyes and ears. Perhaps, what is most impressive is simply seeing their joy for what they do. This can be seen from the way they interact with one another. They are clearly a solid team and unit of performers, which makes their show all the more beautiful to watch. A purely inspirational performance.

Rating: 5/5

Reviewer: Chloe Jane Hirst

The Joy and Skully Equation.

Spoken Word / Rap.

Joy France and Richard Maxwell.

A presentation of the individual backgrounds of these two performers and the story of how they came to meet in the unlikely setting of Battle Rap which led to their collaboration. Their unusual story visited the dark times of Skully's struggle through life until his connection with Joy began to direct and revitalise both their paths. Their back-story was moving and inspiring and brought an authenticity to their set which could then be understood as more than " just an act." Where the whole thing really did come to life though, was in their individual performances of their art. Their poetry and rap were top standard and captivating and I, for one, will look forward to what this extraordinary partnership generates in the future.

Rating: 3/5

Reviewer: Rowland Crowland.

Poems on Gender.

Poetry.

David Lee Morgan.

Last year's Morecambe Fringe Spoken Word winner, David Lee Morgan, explained his set as a series of twelve poems to be performed consecutively and without any explanatory introductions. The overall piece certainly did address and analyse the issue of gender head on, but also through that vehicle, David explored some of the major questions with which human kind has struggled with throughout history. This was framed within the medium of the most cleverly formed poetry and delivered like a stream of consciousness. It was heart-felt and impassioned. It was powerful and inspiring. I thought it was spectacular! I bought the book! I became a firm fan! Seriously, go to see this guy in Edinburgh!

Rating: 5/5

Reviewer: Rowland Crowland.

JEST THREE COMICS

Comedy

A selection of regional comics. First up is Kevin O'Brien. The jokes are rapid fire one liners in the manner of Gary Delaney. The dead-beat dead-pan patter sits well with Kevin as he rattles through his set at pace. Next up is Alex AK Khorsandi, and Iranian comic who turns our prejudices and our stereotypes on their heads. A promising comedian with an unique viewpoint and a savvy head on his shoulders. We close with Nathan Virica. Comedy with a cutting political edge that hits its targets more often than not.Collectively it was a great hour. It's nice to see new people and developing styles, essentially what the Fringe is there for!Rating: 3/5

Reviewer: Simeon Word

Hangin' on the stylophone

Dan Rubenstein

The stylophone is a miniature analogue stylus operated keyboard invented in 1967 and Dan Rubenstein aka Stylophobia is obviously a virtuoso of this eccentric instrument. Dan a talented musician and comedian whose clever mashups of popular songs are reminiscent of Al Yankovic but the stylophone gives it another dimension. From “ Tainted glove” to “Born to be mild” with the added bonus of his own songs such as “The anti-gravity pub”. The show is witty, funny and very clever. “Hangin’ on the stylophone” is a riot from start to finish. Not to be missed.

Rating: 4/5

Reviewer: Susan Griffin

How Does He Smell

Comedy

Peter Buckley Hill

Founder of the Free Fringe in Edinburgh Peter Buckley Hill showcases some formidable talent in this preview of his current Edinburgh show , different comedic songs in a variety of styles with the ancient dog nose joke a constant thread. Peter's experience and skill were on display giving the audience some great laughs and some food for thought . A consummate storyteller with great audience engagement and audience participation, a quite fabulous show and this was not even its final form must see for Edinburgh

Rating 4/5

Reviewer: Christian Ainscough

Marriage Masterclass

Comedy

Ribs Norman

I like the comedic lecture format and this was delivered in a bright breezy and engaging style , Ribs created a coherent structure with events informing the advice given jokes were built on throughout the show, some parts of the show felt slightly stilted but as a work in progress on the Road to Edinburgh fringe this is not a real criticism . Overall a funny, informative and enjoyable way to spend an hour definitely worthy of your consideration.

Rating: 3/5

Reviewer: Christian Ainscough

An Iranian, two Englishmen and a Scouser walk into a bar.

Comedy

Jimmy Shirley/Percy Savage/Anthony Grogan/Alex AK Khorsandi

Even with the Iranian missing, Alex AK Khorsandi couldn't be here, this was excellent standup from three acerbic, adult and "on it" comics. They all electrified the room and audience. These are all One to watch!

Rating:4/5

Reviewer: Simeon Word

With All Jew Respect

Henry Churney

Henry has a great deal of charm as a performer. Although at times he nearly lost the audience he managed to wrangle them back onside with consummate skill.

Rating: 3/5

Reviewer: Simeon Word

Hossanova

Matt Hoss

Due to a variety of factors Matt Performed a cutdown best of set giving the audience a sampler of his talents and letting himself test out material, An incredibly likeable and charming performer with some really great comedic ideas. This may not have been the show expected but it was an enjoyable round off to the Saturdays program . Really hope to catch the full show at some point in the future

Rating: 3/5