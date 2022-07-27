Morecambe Fringe Festival heads into its final week

Director Matt Panesh said: “It's been a great festival thus far. We're fifty-three shows in but not done yet. We have shows this week from Wednesday to Saturday at The West End Playhouse, and then our closing party from 6.30pm Sunday with extra performances from locals.”

Wednesday July 27, 9pm

James Harris: The palace of earthly delightsSatirical storytelling from Max Turner Prize finalist James Harris, for those who like their comedy outrageous and bizarre. James Harris is a writer and comedian from Nottingham. He has performed in eight countries and writes a weekly Substack newsletter.

Andy Q.

Thursday July 28, 7pm

Galton and Simpson's Steptoe and Son in The Offer.

Matt Panesh and David Findlay in the opening episode, introducing the legendary Rag'n'Bone men.

8.15pm

Andy Q.

The Sisters

New Drama. Three Sisters and their niece bond on a country walk but not all is as it seems. This was the John CLarke Memorial prize winner 2022.

9.30pm Rowland Crowland. The first hour long set from a local wordsmith. Highly entertaining!

Friday July 29

Caroline Cooke. Picture by www.steveullathorne.com.

7pm “And the rope tugged gently at her feet” In a change to the programme Caroline Cooke reprises her play which she performed at the first Morecambe Fringe in 2017. A drama based on the Kerry Babies scandal.

8.15pm The Sisters (see above)

9.30pm Galton and Simpson's Steptoe and Son in the Offer (see above)

Saturday July 30

James Harris.

2pm Laughienda

An hour of hilarity by three stand up comedians and one sat down one, sharing tales of their lives and their madnesses.

4pm Angela Bra: Life Lessons

Singer-songwriter, social media wannabe and part-time music teacher Angela Bra shares pop, parodies and puns in a shower of silliness for a world too consumed with what other people think.Miss Angela Bra is the drag alter-ego of gender fluid comedian Andy Quirk, winner of ‘Best Musical Comedy' at the 2020 Morecambe Fringe Festival.5.15pm Due to illness in a change to the programme Matt Panesh will perform.7pm Velody: Pandemic! The Musical ‘Pandemic! The Musical' looks back at Covid 19 in a thoughtful yet funny reflection. It’s an engaging one-woman show celebrating frontline workers, whilst also squeezing in some sharp political critique.In addition to writing ‘Pandemic! The Musical’, Velody has delighted audiences at Edinburgh Fringe and appeared in multiple BBC and ITV productions. She’s worked with Victoria Wood, Ted Robbins and many more.

8.15pm Annie Sup & Angela Bra: ‘Annie & Angela’s Disco Divorce Party' (18+)Forty, single and ready to mingle; join lifelong friends Annie Sup and Angela Bra for a drag-infused, comedy pub crawl of musical mirth, celebrating friendships and new beginnings.Annie Sup and Angela Bra are the alter-egos of Andy Quirk and Anna J. previously best-known for their comedy rap show ‘First World Problems’ – which enjoyed three popular full runs at the Edinburgh Fringe prior to lockdown.

9.30pm Due to strikes in a change to the programme Matt Panesh will perform.

Laughienda.

Sunday July 31

6.30pm A farewell to Fringe! Closing night party with free pizza and drinks. Some performances and a special show. Free to all.