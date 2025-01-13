Discover Your Dream Holiday Home at the North West Holiday Home Show

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The North West’s premier caravan and holiday home show is back, and it promises to be bigger and better than ever!

The event will be hosted at Pure Leisure Group’s headquarters in Carnforth from January 20th to 26th 2025; and for those eager to get an exclusive first look, there is a VIP preview weekend on January 18th and 19th with registration in advance required.

Now in its fourth year, the Holiday Home Show is a highlight in the calendar enabling potential owners to experience first-hand a collection of stunning and palatial lodges, caravans and holiday homes that will be open to explore from some of the UK’s biggest and best manufacturers including ABI, Atlas, Delta and Swift.

This event is a must-visit for anyone dreaming of owning a holiday home or upgrading their current model. With many representatives on hand, attendees will have the unique opportunity to explore the latest models, features, and innovations in holiday home ownership and get all their questions answered about ownership, financing, and customization options whilst also taking advantage of special offers only available at the Show.

View each holiday home at Pure Leisure Group

Giving you a lifetime of holidays, owning a holiday home is on the increase in the UK with just under 10 per cent of the general population now having a second home according to statistics from the English Housing Survey.

Commenting on the rise in demand for holiday homes, John Morphet, owner and founder of Pure Leisure Group said: “With the costs of overseas holidays soaring, many people turned to a staycation for their summer holiday in recent years but what we are now seeing is those people looking at full holiday home ownership instead. They have recognised that the UK has some thriving beauty hotspots and hidden gems just waiting to be explored and investing in a holiday lodge is giving people the freedom and flexibility to do just that.

“With Pure Leisure, each lodge or static caravan is also part of a leisure park so you can choose the environment and lifestyle to suit your individual needs – whether you want the tranquillity of the countryside or a livelier family focused resort, you can be confident that your chosen park will live up to all expectations which will also prove more financially rewarding too.”

Whether you're a first-time buyer or an experienced holiday home owner, this event is the perfect place to find inspiration and guidance. With free admission and complimentary car parking this is your time to turn your dream holiday home into a reality.

For more information or to book your VIP preview slot, visit www.pure-leisure.co.uk or call the team at 01524 784290.