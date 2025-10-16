Cumbria Dark Skies Festival returns for 2025

The Cumbria Dark Skies Festival will once again light up the county’s skies this autumn, running from 24 October to 21 November 2025. This year’s festival celebrates the wonders of the night sky through a diverse programme of evening events and stargazing experiences across the county. From guided walks and canoeing to bat walks and open-water night swims, the festival showcases the magic of Cumbria after dark and encourages visitors to enjoy the county in a quieter season.

The winter months are a perfect time to take advantage of the longer nights, wrap up warm and spend time outdoors connecting with nature and the cosmos. Visitors are also encouraged to stay in one of Cumbria’s dark skies accredited accommodation providers, where minimal light pollution and thoughtful lighting design make it easier than ever to experience the stars in comfort.

Organised through partners from the Lake District National Park Partnership, the Cumbria Dark Skies Festival is a collaboration between Cumbria Tourism, Forestry England, Cumbria Wildlife Trust, Friends of the Lake District and the Lake District National Park, with support from local businesses and astronomers across the region.

This year also marks the opening of the brand-new Grizedale Observatory, the first of its kind within the Lake District National Park. Built to establish Cumbria as a destination for stargazers, the observatory follows the success of similar facilities in Kielder, the Yorkshire Dales and the North York Moors.

Gary Fildes, from Grizedale Observatory, says: “Grizedale Observatory offers a unique and immersive journey into the universe from the heart of the Lake District. With our state-of-the-art Planetarium, Observatory, and Meteorite Lab – featuring real pieces of Mars and the Moon to examine under the microscope – we take you on an adventure from the tiniest particles to the farthest reaches of the cosmos.”

Alongside astronomy events, the festival also highlights the importance of Cumbria’s dark skies for local wildlife.

Matthew Poulton, from Cumbria Wildlife Trust, adds: “Cumbria’s dark skies are vital for many species, from insects and amphibians to birds and mammals that depend on natural darkness to feed, move and rest. They also offer a fantastic opportunity for visitors to experience and discover the county’s wildlife in a different way, helping people connect with nature after dark.”

Festival highlights include guided walks through dark-sky forests, night-time canoeing on Coniston Water, stargazing swims on Ullswater, family astronomy events, and evening talks across Cumbria’s observatories and nature reserves. More details will be added as the programme develops.

Sue Clarke, from Cumbria Tourism, says: “The Dark Skies Festival continues to grow year on year, and it’s a great example of how we can extend the season and give visitors another reason to stay and explore. Events like these help to support businesses through the autumn and showcase a different side of Cumbria – one that’s peaceful, atmospheric and every bit as memorable.”

The Cumbria Dark Skies Festival offers the perfect opportunity for residents and visitors alike to slow down, look up and experience the tranquillity that comes when the lights go out. With events taking place across the county, it also provides a valuable boost for local communities and businesses in the shoulder season, reinforcing Cumbria’s reputation as a year-round destination.

For full details of the 2025 festival and the latest events, visit darkskiesfestival.co.uk.