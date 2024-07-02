Country house roadtrip
We were recently contacted to clear a large house that had been in the same family for almost a century.
Set in a secluded spot in the hills behind Forton services, two men with vans arrived and for two days we moved, packed and shifted items from Victorian to modern.
The saleroom is now bursting at the seams with gorgeous furniture and other household items.
Amongst the items is a large country dresser with inlays and lovely brass handles, a beautiful harmonium made in Canada and a huge collection of magic lantern slides of some local interest.
An unusual item is a six tier leaded light Globe Wernicke bookcase; one of two in this sake.
All are going under the hammer on Tuesday 9th July at 11am, viewing Monday to Friday 10-4 at Antiques and Auctions, White Lund Ave, Morecambe LA3 3ED Contact [email protected] for a catalogue
