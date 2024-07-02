Country house roadtrip

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In the antiques business you never know where the next phone call will take you!

We were recently contacted to clear a large house that had been in the same family for almost a century.

Set in a secluded spot in the hills behind Forton services, two men with vans arrived and for two days we moved, packed and shifted items from Victorian to modern.

The saleroom is now bursting at the seams with gorgeous furniture and other household items.

Globe Wernicke bookcase

Amongst the items is a large country dresser with inlays and lovely brass handles, a beautiful harmonium made in Canada and a huge collection of magic lantern slides of some local interest.

An unusual item is a six tier leaded light Globe Wernicke bookcase; one of two in this sake.