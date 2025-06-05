Cosy Homes in Lancashire and Green Rose CIC join forces for The Great Big Green Week 2025

Cosy Homes in Lancashire (CHiL) and Green Rose CIC are coming together to support The Great Big Green Week 2025, the UK’s biggest celebration of community action to tackle climate change and protect nature.

Running from 7th to 15th June, the initiative brings people together to take positive, practical steps for a greener future.

As part of this nationwide campaign, CHiL and Green Rose will be hosting and exhibiting at events across Lancashire, offering free, practical advice on how to make homes warmer, greener, and more energy efficient. Local residents are encouraged to drop in, ask questions, and get personalised guidance on Solar panels and renewable energy, heat pumps and low-carbon heating, insulation and draught-proofing, electric vehicles and charging at home, smart energy tariffs and reducing bills and even simple lifestyle changes for greener living.

Andrea Howe, Energy Efficiency & Affordable Warmth Officer at Blackpool Council responsible for the campaign said: “We’re here to make going green simple and accessible for everyone. Whether you're a homeowner, renter or just curious about greener living and how you can make changes towards having a warmer home, we’re happy to chat, answer questions, and offer support.”

Little Van of Warm from Cosy Homes in Lancashire

Residents can also sign up for the ‘Little Van of Warm’ service, a free home energy advice visit that includes the installation of small energy-saving measures helping households stay cosy and cut costs during colder months.

Key Events Across Lancashire Coming Up

Barnacre with Bonds Community Catch-Up. 7th June, 10:30am–12:00 noon – Caldervale Village Hall

Accrington Food Festival – Greener Homes Stand - 7th June – Accrington Town Centre

Cosy Homes Eco Hub – Palatine Library, Blackpool - 9th–13th June, 10:00am–3:00pm (closed Wednesday)

Lancaster Sustainability Hub – Marketgate Shopping Centre - 9th–13th June, 10:00am–4:00pm daily

ECO Fest – Accrington Town Centre - 14th June, 10:00am–3:00pm

Grow Blackpool Open Day – The Grange - 24th June, 10:00am–3:00pm

Full details and the latest updates can be found at www.chil.uk.com