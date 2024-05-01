Connect with Lancaster University as it celebrates its 60th year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The annual Lancaster University Exchange invites individuals, community groups, businesses, and a wide range of stakeholders to learn more about the achievements and milestones of the University over the past year, as well as an opportunity to discuss and exchange ideas with Professor Schofield and the University’s senior team on topics affecting our local, regional, and national communities.

Taking place on Monday 20 May, 5.30pm-8pm, the event will be held at The Storey in Lancaster. It’s open to all, and as well as an update on University activities and a question and answer session, you can continue discussions over light refreshments and explore marketplace stands highlighting collaborative projects and research highlights from across Lancaster University.

Professor Andy Schofield, Vice-Chancellor of Lancaster University, said: “The Lancaster University Exchange is a fantastic opportunity to come together and most importantly, for us to hear from you.

“This is Lancaster University’s 60th anniversary year and we’re so proud to have been part of the community for so long. The Exchange event will be great to celebrate our past and look to the future and we’d love for you to be part of it. Hope to see you there.”

The Lancaster University Exchange is one of a number of ways the University aims to connect with communities. Visit the Connect webpages to find out more about how the University engages and works together with businesses, communities, and other partners to make a difference. You can also sign up to the monthly Connect Newsletter, bringing you events and activities from Lancaster University, from public lectures to requests to participate in research and how you can use the sports centre, University library and more.