Christmas Book Fair at Lancaster Library
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Lancaster’s 2024 Christmas Book Fair is set to take place on Saturday November 30.
Book dealers from the north west will be setting up stalls in the library’s Meeting Room. Hundreds of quality used books are for sale, many good as new, and also classical CDs.
The fair will be open from 10am until 3.30pm. Admission is free.
For further information, call: 07464972640.