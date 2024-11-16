Christmas Book Fair at Lancaster Library

By Edward Huddleston
Contributor
Published 16th Nov 2024, 23:03 GMT
Updated 18th Nov 2024, 10:12 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Lancaster’s 2024 Christmas Book Fair is set to take place on Saturday November 30.

Book dealers from the north west will be setting up stalls in the library’s Meeting Room. Hundreds of quality used books are for sale, many good as new, and also classical CDs.

The fair will be open from 10am until 3.30pm. Admission is free.

For further information, call: 07464972640.

News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice