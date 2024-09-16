Charity’s dog event a big hit
The event raised over £900 for the local charity that supports people affected by cancer and bereavement across North Lancashire and South Cumbria.
Visitors were treated to glorious sunshine and there was something for all the family with doggy stalls, a tombola, raffle, face-painting, ice-cream and a doggy soft play area run by Taylor Made Dog Centre.
The highlight of the day was the feature dog show which welcomed hot competition across the categories. Judges were the Mayor of Kendal Councillor Jonathan Cornthwaite, AlannaFest organiser Katie Duffy and CancerCare CEO Alison Stainthorpe. The judging culminated in the overall best in show accolade which was awarded to Nova.
CancerCare staff and volunteers gave up their time to help at the event and many local businesses came along to support.
The event was sponsored by local Kendal business Trybooking who provide an affordable online ticketing platform for a variety of events.
For more information about CancerCare’s fundraisers and how to get involved, visit cancercare.org.uk/get-involved/organise-a-fundraising-event-for-cancer or contact the fundraising team via email at [email protected]
