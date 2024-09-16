Charity’s dog event a big hit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Dog lovers and their furry friends visited CancerCare’s inaugural Woof & Wag held at Abbot Hall Park in Kendal for the ultimate doggy day out.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event raised over £900 for the local charity that supports people affected by cancer and bereavement across North Lancashire and South Cumbria.

Visitors were treated to glorious sunshine and there was something for all the family with doggy stalls, a tombola, raffle, face-painting, ice-cream and a doggy soft play area run by Taylor Made Dog Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The highlight of the day was the feature dog show which welcomed hot competition across the categories. Judges were the Mayor of Kendal Councillor Jonathan Cornthwaite, AlannaFest organiser Katie Duffy and CancerCare CEO Alison Stainthorpe. The judging culminated in the overall best in show accolade which was awarded to Nova.

Best in show at CancerCare's Woof & Wag dog event was awarded to Nova.

CancerCare staff and volunteers gave up their time to help at the event and many local businesses came along to support.

The event was sponsored by local Kendal business Trybooking who provide an affordable online ticketing platform for a variety of events.

For more information about CancerCare’s fundraisers and how to get involved, visit cancercare.org.uk/get-involved/organise-a-fundraising-event-for-cancer or contact the fundraising team via email at [email protected]