Charity evenings to empower local women in Lancaster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two events run by CancerCare are being held with the aim of celebrating, inspiring and empowering women in the local area.

CancerCare’s Women’s Wellbeing evenings will take place at two locations, The Herbarium in Lancaster on Sunday 22nd September, and The Ye Olde Fleece Inn in Kendal on Wednesday 16th October.

A select handful of guest speakers will share their knowledge on a wide range of topics, including self-care, nutrition, fitness and the menstrual cycle. Experienced practitioners will be on hand to demonstrate the benefits of how holistic approaches can help support physical and mental wellbeing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Learn about on-trend topics such as prioritising self-care, sound therapy, hypnotherapy, menopause and more. Refreshments will be available during the evening along with the chance to browse a selection of local stalls offering a range of complementary therapies and products.

Practitioners will be on hand to demonstrate the benefits of holistic approaches

Tickets are £20 per person which includes a special goody bag, and if you can attend both events, two tickets are available for a discounted price of £35. Ticket are available to book via TryBooking: https://www.trybooking.com/uk/events/landing/64229?

Award-winning author, international speaker and marathon runner Dr Juliet McGrattan will join the Kendal evening. Former GP Juliet now uses her medical knowledge and love of exercise to empower women to find good health and wellbeing through leading active lives.

“It’s vital that we create time and space for discussion and education on women’s health and wellbeing topics,” said Juliet. “Although women generally live longer than men, they have higher levels of illness throughout their lives. Research has also found that there is a gender health gap in the UK and many women receive poorer health care than men.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m grateful the Women’s Wellbeing evenings are being held and I’m looking forward to sharing my expertise on the importance of physical activity to improve the physical and mental health of women. Bringing people together to share and inform is a powerful way to start and grow conversations in this important area.”

The Lancaster event will take place on Sunday 22nd September at The Herbarium, Great John Street, Lancaster, LA1 1NQ. The Kendal event will take place on Wednesday 16th October at Ye Olde Fleece Inn, Highgate, Kendal, LA9 4SX.