Charity evenings to empower local women in Lancaster
and live on Freeview channel 276
CancerCare’s Women’s Wellbeing evenings will take place at two locations, The Herbarium in Lancaster on Sunday 22nd September, and The Ye Olde Fleece Inn in Kendal on Wednesday 16th October.
A select handful of guest speakers will share their knowledge on a wide range of topics, including self-care, nutrition, fitness and the menstrual cycle. Experienced practitioners will be on hand to demonstrate the benefits of how holistic approaches can help support physical and mental wellbeing.
Learn about on-trend topics such as prioritising self-care, sound therapy, hypnotherapy, menopause and more. Refreshments will be available during the evening along with the chance to browse a selection of local stalls offering a range of complementary therapies and products.
Tickets are £20 per person which includes a special goody bag, and if you can attend both events, two tickets are available for a discounted price of £35. Ticket are available to book via TryBooking: https://www.trybooking.com/uk/events/landing/64229?
Award-winning author, international speaker and marathon runner Dr Juliet McGrattan will join the Kendal evening. Former GP Juliet now uses her medical knowledge and love of exercise to empower women to find good health and wellbeing through leading active lives.
“It’s vital that we create time and space for discussion and education on women’s health and wellbeing topics,” said Juliet. “Although women generally live longer than men, they have higher levels of illness throughout their lives. Research has also found that there is a gender health gap in the UK and many women receive poorer health care than men.
“I’m grateful the Women’s Wellbeing evenings are being held and I’m looking forward to sharing my expertise on the importance of physical activity to improve the physical and mental health of women. Bringing people together to share and inform is a powerful way to start and grow conversations in this important area.”
The Lancaster event will take place on Sunday 22nd September at The Herbarium, Great John Street, Lancaster, LA1 1NQ. The Kendal event will take place on Wednesday 16th October at Ye Olde Fleece Inn, Highgate, Kendal, LA9 4SX.
Both evenings will run from 6pm to 9pm.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.