Charismatic classic cars to converge on the Lakeland Motor Museum!

Drivers of classic and vintage vehicles in Lancashire are urged to join one of this areas most eagerly anticipated car meets taking place this weekend. Captivating classic cars will converge on the Lakeland Motor Museum for the Classic Drive and Ride in Day on Saturday, October 5. So, polish your chrome and head to the Lakeland Motor Museum at Backbarrow for a day of automotive fun.

The museum is revving things up this Autumn with a larger showcase in the outdoor exhibition area. There’ll be a chance to mingle with fellow enthusiasts and enjoy refreshments at the on-site Café Ambio.

And you don’t have to own a classic vehicle to get involved – the event is open to anyone who wants the chance to see some classic vehicles and enjoy a fun day out.

Visitors can also explore the Lakeland Motor Museum’s remarkable collection of classic and vintage vehicles and thousands of items of automobilia. Those who bring their classic cars will receive a discount voucher for museum entry, plus 10% off at its newly revamped gift shop!

Visitors gather for a Classic Drive and Ride in Day at the Lakeland Motor Museum

Museum Curator Chris Lowe says: “We can't wait to welcome everyone and to admire the incredible vehicles on display. The highlight of the day will be awarding the coveted Awesome Autumn Trophy to the most magnificent classic on the day.”

The Classic Drive and Ride in Day starts at 10am on Saturday, October 5.