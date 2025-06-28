Carnforth 1940s nostalgia event

Along with my grandchildren, we called in at the Carnforth 1940’s nostalgia event at the railway station today, Saturday. I wasn’t expecting much from this small town show, but……

Carnforth 1940s event

I have have to give credit where credit is due, it was great, albeit a bit windy. I don’t think our 12 year olds were particularly taken in, why should they? The 1940s could probably be barely distinguishable from the Mesolithic period, (of which I am a member) But here we all were.

I saw ladies dressed prim and proper wearing below the knee skirts, waisted overcoats, and fox fur shawls. I saw gentlemen in un assuming grey suits with wide lapels wearing Ferodo hats politely giving way to ladies. I saw members of the armed forces from the era including Navy officers, Air Force, and British army, not forgetting GIs hanging out of their “Willys” Jeeps, in front of the station and yes, even Winston Churchill was there.

Don’t dis’ your grandad! Ok?

The icing on this cake was the music from the stage and the platform which kept the ambience of this historic era.

I might be looking at this through rose tinted spectacles of course, but it did seem like a more polite time.

It all went over the heads of the grand children of course, so before we left we passed a 1940 police Bobby who kindly gave the kids an ear bending. ( See Picture insert).

It’s a credit to the organisers. Well done Carnforth,