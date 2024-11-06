Brass band's charity concert set to bring some festive fun

Lancaster City Brass will be hosting it’s annual Charity Christmas Concert on Wednesday 11th December, 7:30pm at King’s Community Church, Lancaster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year proceeds from the concert will be going to local charity, Lancaster Men’s Hub, who help men of all ages feel mentally and physically well through different activities - woodworking, coffee mornings, boardgame sessions and more. Last year they won the UK Men’s Shed Association’s Health and Wellbeing Award, a testament to their hard work and passion.

Lancaster City Brass’ concert has a range of music lined up to entertain, delight and leave their audience feeling twinkly and festive. From traditional carols, to music from Harry Potter, and modern Christmas classics from Slade, Band Aid and Wham, it’s the perfect way to get into the Christmas spirit. There’s not a lot more festive at Christmas than carols from a brass band!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The concert is just one of the many appearances the band will be doing around Lancaster throughout December, finishing off a successful year with quite the bang! The band have played a range of concerts throughout summer, including at Happy Mount Park in Morecambe, and won three prizes at Kirkby Lonsdale Brass Band Contest this summer, including Most Entertaining Band thanks to the fantastic mix of music put together by Musical Director Nicola French, including songs by Abba.

So, grab your tickets for a night of music from an award-winning band, it’s certain to be entertaining! www.lancastercitybrass.com/Christmas24