The Zombie Project by Alice Nuttall

Discover how zombies turn into modern-day heroes in an exciting, action-packed debut novel, book in at a spooky castle and steel yourself for a killer weekend party, find your kindred spirits when you visit the Sad Ghost Club, go wild with a brilliant Bigfoot adventure and join a group of daring youngsters on a dangerous mission at sea in a dazzling selection of January children’s books.

Age 11 plus:

The Zombie Project

Alice Nuttall

Whoever would have thought that zombies could be the good guys? Daring debut novelist Alice Nuttall turns the stars of age-old horror stories into modern-day heroes in an action-packed adventure about bees, big business and the future of the planet that will have readers buzzing with excitement.

The Zombie Project – which imagines a world in which the bees have died out – packs a real punch with its topical themes of saving the environment, the power of youth activism and fake news vs Science... plus a wickedly clever twist on the ever-fascinating concept of zombies.

When the world’s bees die out, a new pollinator arrives. Death-flies help grow crops but there’s a nasty side-effect... zombies. Death-flies need bodies... lots of them. And bodies mean zombies. Laying their eggs in people, death-flies turn them into dangerous zombies when they die. The world must adapt or there won’t be enough to eat. Merian understands this, but others are afraid. Can Merian and her scientist mum convince others to save the zombies because they are the future... or will the big corporations succeed in convincing people to kill them? And just what does it mean when a docile zombie shows up?

Nuttall, who writes children’s stories and webcomics, has fun with this terrific tale which delivers age-appropriate chills and thrills whilst presenting zombies in a new and very different light, and giving them a vitally important role in a world that is struggling to survive.

The powerful and resonant messages threaded through this gripping and original adventure speak loudly to a planet in peril... and make for a story that is enlightening, educational and thoroughly entertaining!

(Chicken House Books, paperback, £7.99)

Age 14 plus:

The Party

Natasha Preston

If your new year has fallen flat so far, book in at a spooky castle and prepare for a killer weekend party! With bestselling, gritty thrillers like The Lake, The Fear, The Twin, The Haunting, The Island and The Dare already under her belt, Natasha Preston springs more dark and deadly surprises in a heart-racing, twisting and turning murder mystery that will leave readers gasping at every turn of the page.

In the heart of the English countryside, sixth former Bessie and her closest friends from boarding school gather at a remote castle for a secret party destined to make this the best spring break ever. They have all told ‘a little lie’ to their parents about where they are spending the long weekend because an abandoned castle – in a village miles from anywhere – would never have passed muster. But when one of the friends dies, the party takes a lethal turn. Trapped inside as a deadly storm rages, and with nobody knowing their whereabouts, it soon becomes clear that Bessie and her friends are being stalked by a killer. As the body count rises, and secrets about the past unravel, Bessie begins to suspect that she doesn’t know her friends quite as well as she thought. And as the party turns into a hunt, the question now is whether Bessie can make it out alive?

Preston throws in all those favourite ‘locked room’ murder mystery tropes as the list of victims grows apace, the sense of suspicion and distrust becomes electrifying, and a killer runs amok. With its nod to the Golden Age classics, a cast of soon-to-be wickedly warring schoolfriends, and an ending that will take your breath away, there could be no better start to your crime reading year!

(Hot Key Books, paperback, £8.99)

Age 12 plus:

The Sad Ghost Club: A Hopeful Guide to Getting Through Bad Days

Lize Meddings

Everybody has to ask for help sometimes! Welcome to the Sad Ghost Club... a club for anyone who has ever felt sad or lost. We can all feel anxious and alone sometimes... like you’re almost invisible. But at the Sad Ghost Club, you can find your kindred spirits and know you’re not alone. In this fully accessible graphic novel – written by Lize Meddings, creator of the online Sad Ghost Club – readers discover the club’s rules for taking things one day at a time. The helpful guide is based on the Sad Ghost Club community, which has over 600,000 followers on Instagram, and is a place where everyone is accepted and everyone belongs. With the help of heartwarming and very relatable comic illustrations, learn how to make it through the day, grow through ‘the hard stuff,’ and look out for your fellow ghosties. And if you like what you read here, you can join the community of ghosties on Instagram @theofficialsadghostclub

(Wren & Rook, paperback, 12.99)

Age 9 plus:

Bigfoot and the Wild Boys

Jenny Pearson and Aleksei Bitskoff

You can always rely on award-winning author Jenny Pearson to create giant waves of giggles and guffaws, and young readers are guaranteed to go wild when they get their paws on this brilliant Bigfoot adventure!

The great outdoors beckon as Pearson – whose debut novel, The Super Miraculous Journey of Freddie Yates, was shortlisted for the Costa Children’s Book of the Year in 2020 – brings us this thoroughly heartwarming tale of friendship and adventure starring schoolboy Joe who is tired of being called average.

Joe hates other kids at school calling him Average Joe, being middle of the class in most subjects and feeling completely forgettable. So when he hears that a Bigfoot-like beast has been spotted in some nearby woods, he senses an opportunity. Surely capturing Bigfoot will make him stand out from the crowd and bring him the popularity he longs for? With no real plan or survival skills, Joe and his best friend Tiago set off on what turns out to be an unforgettably hilarious quest with some very unexpected results!

Joe’s journey from feeling left behind to school legend is both inspirational and laugh-out-loud funny as Pearson delivers important messages about friendship, honesty, and the rewards that come from believing in your own self-worth.

Brimming with the author’s special brand of imaginative storytelling and brought to life by Aleksei Bitskoff’s richly detailed and comical illustrations, Bigfoot and the Wild is published in Barrington Stoke’s trademark dyslexia-friendly format and is sure to delight readers looking for a truly wild adventure!

(Barrington Stoke, paperback, £7.99)

Age 9 plus:

Mission: Manta Ray

Philip Kavvadias and Euan Cook

What happens when your mission ship is torpedoed in the middle of the Pacific Ocean? The answer lies in the second book of a brilliantly funny series from exciting debut author Philip Kavvadias who is not just passionate about getting boys reading, but actually knows how to do it!

Billed as Jurassic Park meets Wimpy Kid, these seemingly mission impossible adventures are packed full of humour, action and suspense – the perfect ingredients for reluctant readers – and feature two twelve-year-old boys and their ‘rescue pet,’ a tiny flying dinosaur.

Good friends Finn and Milo, and new RAPTOR junior agent Tasi, have been sent to investigate reports of deep-sea disturbances in the Pacific Ocean. Along with 65million-year-old microraptor Artemis – a small, winged dinosaur rescued from evil hands by Finn and Milo on their first outing in Mission: Microraptor – the team head off on their new mission. But soon after their arrival, their mission ship Nausicaa is torpedoed... by a giant submersible shaped like a manta ray. Action stations! It’s time for the daring trio to paddle for their lives...

There are lots of laugh-out-loud moments to enjoy from first page to last in this high-tech, fast-paced, and drama-filled adventure which has important environmental themes at its heart, explores the joys of friendship and some real-life survival skills, and is brought to life by the atmospheric and inventive black-and-white illustrations of Euan Cook.

(Chicken House, paperback, £7.99)

Age 7 plus:

Betty Steady and the Queen’s Orb

Nicky Smith-Dale and Sarah Horne

Betty Steady, the Guardian of Wobbly Rock, is back and the fun factor is off the scale! As the daughter of two knights, Betty is blessed with unmatched strength and speed but due to a horrid shrinking spell by a wicked Toad Witch she’s now really, really tiny. Fortunately she is still the shining star (well, most of the time!) of a funny illustrated fiction series from the top team of author Nicky Smith-Dale and talented illustrator Sarah Horne.

And in her second adventure, Betty and her Wobbly Rock pals are off to celebrate the famous Turnip Festival in the neighbouring kingdom of Upper Crust. What could possibly go wrong THIS time? The Wobbly Rock VIPs can’t wait to attend Queen McNiff’s legendary festival but when Betty meets a fashionable forest sprite called Misty Jamjar, it dawns on her that perhaps her old pals aren’t as sophisticated as she once thought. Misty convinces Betty that being small isn’t all it’s cracked up to be. If Betty can help Misty break into the Queen’s heavily guarded vault, they might just be able to gain access to the Orb of Ogg. This legendary Orb has the potential to change Betty back to her original stunning height. Golly Gherkins! It’s not as if Misty Jamjar is a secret baddy or anything and Betty isn’t going to accidentally become as tall as a massive giant. That would be ridiculous...

With madcap humour at every turn of the page, a cast of the weirdest characters this side of Wobbly Rock, and a lead player who is just a teensy bit too big for her boots, this rollicking romp is joyful, big-hearted and serves up extra dollops of youthful exuberance for readers new to chapter books.

(Farshore, paperback, £6.99)

Age 7 plus:

Myths, Mummies and Magic in Ancient Egypt

Stephen Davies and Núria Tamarit

Discover the thrilling myths and magic of Ancient Egypt in a spectacular comic-strip style retelling by children’s author Stephen Davies and illustrator and comic artist Núria Tamarit who is based in Spain.

The ancient Egyptian myths are some of the oldest and most famous stories ever told and this vivid and contemporary comic book collection is the perfect introduction to them.

Myths, Mummies and Magic in Ancient Egypt features six striking tales full of mythical creatures, gods, pharaohs and adventure, and explores traditional themes like love, loss, greed, envy and bravery. Set sail with Prince Naneferkaptah on his quest to find the magical book of Thoth, join Seth and Horus as they battle for the throne of Egypt, and meet a pharaoh called Khufu who wanted to have the most magnificent tomb ever.

Bursting with detail and humour, and Tamarit’s funny and fascinating comic-strip illustrations, this fully accessible and entertaining retelling of ancient myths is a delight for readers both young and old.

(Big Picture Press, paperback, £10.99)

Age 7 plus:

Where’s Loki? A Marvel search and find activity book

Marvel Entertainment International Ltd

Don’t miss out on all the fun packed inside this simply marvellous search-and-find activity book... the latest in a fantastic Marvel and Disney series which is brought to life by stunning, full-colour original illustrations! And if super-heroes are top of your favourites list, then you need to get your hands on the all-action Where’s Loki? which finds Loki, the Asgardian God of mischief, on the loose and up to his old tricks! He’s searching through time and space for an ancient artefact that will let him hide from his brother Thor... but can he hide from you? Track the tricky villain through intricately detailed landscapes from New York to Wakanda, and Jotunheim to Asgard... and be sure to look out for a host of familiar heroes and villains along the way, including Spider-Man, Hulk, Kang and many more! Perfect for Marvel and Disney fans young and old, these beautifully created search-and-find books guarantee hours of entertainment!

(Studio Press, paperback, £7.99)

Age 6 plus:

Guardians of the New Moon: Ming and Miaow’s Great Race

Eric Huang and Phùng Nguyên Quang

There will be no outfoxing the adorable stars of a fun and full-throttle new illustrated series from London-based podcaster, writer and lecturer Eric Huang and Vietnamese illustrator Phùng Nguyên Quang.

Huang – who says his mother’s ancestral home in Shanghai was haunted – has always been fascinated by legends, lore and magical creatures, and promises that every book in this Guardians of the New Moon series will feature an epic adventure about friendship, celebrating differences, and loving your authentic self.

In the first book of the series, we meet black-and-white cat Miaow who only wants is to enjoy his peaceful, solitary life as a temple guardian catching mice. But when the Jade Emperor invites all creatures on Earth to compete in a Great Race, the reserved cat finds himself reluctantly entering... and worse, socialising! Nine-tailed fox Ming is a spirited and fiery shapeshifter and Miaow’s polar opposite, and she’s determined to make him her new best friend. But she hadn’t counted on Miaow making other friends too. As the race heats up, things start to unravel… Can the pair (and their friendship) make it to the finish line?

In Book Two, Year of the Rat, Ming and Miaow are now officially Guardians of the New Moon and eager for more adventure! Their first mission is to take home race winner, cheeky rat Su, and help her prepare for the inaugural Year of the Rat. Ming is keen to get started but Miaow finds himself distracted. Things are tense with Su since the rat tricked Miaow during the Race, and the two just can’t seem to be in the same room without causing chaos. It gets even messier when their squabbling catches the attention of a furious sea goddess who is determined to teach Miaow and Su a lesson. Can the long-time frenemies learn to work together, or is the Year of the Rat doomed to disaster?

With a menagerie of magical creatures, unpredictable divinities, fantastical lands to discover and Quang’s richly detailed illustrations, these delightfully light-hearted and easy-to read-adventures are sure to fascinate and inspire young readers while introducing the lunar new year and other fascinating East Asian traditions and folklore.

(Little Tiger Press, paperback, £6.99 each)

Age one plus:

Tractors Have Wings!

Becky Davies and Gareth Lucas

Tractors have wings, don’t they? And trains sail through the sea? Surely that can’t be right! Turn the peep-through pages of this ingenious board book and see how vehicles transform back to how they should look. Little ones will hoot and toot with laughter at the mixed-up pairings... from lorries that have just ONE wheel to cars that zoom through outer space! With a dry, humorous text by Becky Davies, Gareth Lucas’s bold and colourful illustrations, lots of intriguing cut-outs, and a surprise flap on the final page, this is a delightfully entertaining and interactive introduction to first concepts.

(Little Tiger Press, board book, £7.99)

Age one plus:

The Story of Taylor Swift

Nicola Edwards and Lindsey Sagar

From country pop princess to fearless feminist megastar, Taylor Swift has become a record-breaking global phenomenon... and now even the youngest Swiftie fans can get in on the act! This fun board book – the latest in Little Tiger Press’s bestselling The Story of... series – introduces little ones to Taylor’s squad and her greatest love story – the one with her fans. Author Nicola Edwards charts Swift’s musical evolution and how she has taken on the industry in groundbreaking ways while Lindsey Sagar’s vibrant illustrations bring extra colour the music icon’s life. This unofficial fan guide is the perfect book for all the family’s Swifties!

(Little Tiger Press, board book, £7.99)