Lancaster mum launches student wellbeing book to tackle university mental health crisis

A Lancaster mum is on a mission to change the way students approach university life, with the launch of a new wellbeing book that she hopes will spark a nationwide movement.

Philippa Charrier, a Lancaster businesswoman and mother of three, has spent years providing student housing through her company, FAT Properties. During that time, she has witnessed first-hand the struggles many young people face when they move away from home for the first time.

“Every September, I’d see the excitement of new arrivals,” she explained. “But too often, by winter, some of those students were isolated, exhausted, and overwhelmed. I couldn’t ignore it. I wanted to understand why so many were struggling and, more importantly, what could help them not just cope, but thrive.”

Her new book, Student Thrive Mode: How to Hack Your Mind & Body for University Success, is her answer. Drawing on wellbeing science, personal experience and years of observing student life, the book distils practical strategies into six core “pillars”: Mind, Breathe, Move, Fuel, Connect and Sleep.

Local roots, global mission

Philippa is no stranger to Lancaster’s student community. Through her work as a businesswoman and property developer, she has seen both the joys and the challenges of student life. However, it was her role as a mother that gave her the strongest motivation to take action.

“When you’ve seen bright, capable young people reduced to anxiety, loneliness or burnout, you realise this isn’t just about grades, it’s about lives,” she said. “And as a mum, I couldn’t stand by. This book is my way of saying: here’s a toolkit, here are the hacks, here’s how you can take back control of your energy, mood, and confidence.”

A rising crisis

Her book arrives at a critical time. According to national figures, one in four students now experience mental health challenges during their time at university. Rising numbers are being prescribed antidepressants, while university counselling services across the UK are stretched thin.

“The statistics are stark,” Philippa said. “But behind every number is a young person who deserves to feel hopeful, healthy and supported. The current system isn’t keeping pace with demand. That’s why I believe prevention and everyday wellbeing tools are so important.”

Practical hacks for daily life

Unlike traditional self-help books, Student Thrive Mode is designed with the student lifestyle in mind. Each chapter offers bite-sized, practical advice from energy-boosting breathing techniques and meal hacks for low budgets, to ways of building meaningful friendships and improving sleep.

Philippa describes the book as part guide, part pep-talk, part movement. “I wanted it to be relatable and realistic,” she said. “University students don’t need more lectures, they need hacks that fit into their day, that they can try out and feel a difference straight away.”

From Lancaster to the world

While the book will be published globally this September, Philippa says it was important for the movement to begin in Lancaster.

“This city has shaped so much of my journey,” she said. “It’s where I’ve built my business, raised my family, and seen both the joys and struggles of student life up close. It feels right that the Thrive Mode Movement starts here.”

Philippa now hopes her book will not only reach students but also spark conversations among parents, universities and communities about how to support young people better.

“I want to change the narrative,” she added. “Instead of just firefighting mental health crises, let’s equip students with the habits and hacks that allow them to flourish.”

Student Thrive Mode: How to Hack Your Mind & Body for University Success https://amzn.to/4g5F7iv will be published on 9th September, just in time for Freshers’ Week.

Philippacharrier.com