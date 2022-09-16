Lancaster Litfest's autumn weekend celebrates poetry, music, fjords, swallows and dazzling stories

Kicking off with a gala reading on October 6 to celebrate National Poetry Day, for which this year’s theme is ‘Environment’, Litfest has invited Cumbrian poet and Kendal Poetry Festival co-director Clare Shaw to MC a selection of the best work from Northwest poets.

Everyone, regardless of age, is invited to submit up to three poems here

On Friday October 7 at 7.30pm poet, trumpeter and music teacher, Kim Moore will talk about her and read from her dazzling memoir What the Trumpet Taught Me – and, of course, play her trumpet.

Lancaster Litfest's autumn weekend takes place between October 6 and 12.

Sarah Thomas went to Iceland on holiday and ended up staying for five years.

On Saturday October 8 at 3pm, partnering with the Lancaster Sewing Café, she’ll talk about and read from her highly praised book, The Raven’s Nest, in an Icelandic themed ‘mending ‘ session.

On Saturday evening at 6pm, former BBC wildlife radio producer Tim Dee, author of Greenery, will talk about the amazing journeys of swallows, swifts and house martins with RSPB Leighton Moss’s Jon Carter.

Then, we’re off to India for not just one but two online events with this year’s International Booker winner, Geetanjali Shree.

And finally – venue, date and time to be confirmed – Litfest and Lancaster University will present a free two-hour poetry session with readings by Paul Farley, Eoghan Walls and Beth Train-Brown, plus student open mic readings.

