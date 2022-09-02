Lancaster children's author set to share tales of her 'fiery' friends
Story-loving families will have the opportunity to meet the author behind the colourful Sunburst City Dragons books this autumn.
Lancaster-based Jane Huddleston will be sharing the escapades of her friendly dragon family at an online event as part of Festival Bowland on the evening of September 20, followed by a live reading at Lancaster Library's Fun Palace celebrations on Saturday October 1.
Aimed at children aged four to eight years old, the books introduce Lucy, Jack, Alice, Theo and the rest of the clan who live in a cave on the side of a mountain and spend their days working playing and having adventures, alongside two young friends who help them stay hidden from human eyes.
Based on tales told to her own children, Jane created this series of fun, rhyming picture books, complete with lovely illustrations by David Robinson, during walks through her local countryside.
Most Popular
-
1
Morecambe's old Co-op building - where Thora Hird once worked - at centre of new project
-
2
Picture memories: Here's 16 nostalgic photos to take you right back to 1981 in Morecambe, Garstang, Fleetwood and Lytham
-
3
Award-winning Lancashire festival bringing a dash of vintage, class, and good times to the North West
-
4
It's National Cinema Day on Saturday - here's how to get tickets for £3 and the films showing at Preston, Blackpool, Lancaster and Thornton-Cleveleys cinemas taking part
-
5
Nostalgia in pictures: Here's 14 pictures taking you back in time to 1980 in Morecambe, Garstang, Fleetwood and Lytham
The online event, which runs from 6pm-6.30pm, will follow Jane on a virtual journey as she climbs Clougha Pike on the edge of the Bowland Fells to read from her books and reveal the landscapes which inspired them. After the stories Jane will be live online to chat about her engaging characters.
A face-to-face storytelling session will then take place at the library in Market Square, Lancaster, on October 1, starting at 11am and finishing at 11.30am.
Both events are free to attend. Places at the online event on the evening of September 20 need to be booked in advance by emailing [email protected]
No booking is needed for the Fun Palace session at Lancaster Library, but for more information please contact [email protected]