Lancaster care home residents meet author and wigmaker to the stars Angela Cobbin

Angela’s book is an enthralling journey through time, fashion and theatreland: from hairdressing student in the early 1960s to theatrical wig creator for the biggest shows of our time over five decades.

‘My Name Is Not Wigs’ is the ultimate read for fans of witty behind-the-curtains memoirs, especially those with a penchant for the bright lights of stage and screen: tears and accolades aplenty!

Residents got to hear all about Angela’s life from the moment she first discovered a dusty, old book of wigs and hairstyles from the 18th century to the moment she secured a job in a London theatre, taking her on a new and exciting path to becoming the go-to wig designer in the West End and Broadway; creating wigs for Spitting Image, Les Misérables, Phantom of the Opera, The Graduate, Witches of Eastwick, Jesus Christ Superstar, La Bohème and Mary Poppins to name a few.

Author Angela Cobbin met residents at Laurel Bank care home to talk about her book and work in theatres.

Angela worked at institutions such as Madame Tussauds in London and Amsterdam, The Royal Opera House in Covent Garden and The Royal National Theatre on more than 100 shows; touring the world; and working alongside many of the biggest names in acting including Joan Collins, Celia Imrie, Dame Judi Dench and Sir Ian McKellen.

Angela said: “It was an absolute pleasure to be able to share some of my stories with the Barchester staff and residents, I loved being able to relive some of the tales from my book – I suppose I have had a rather extraordinary life! I’m so pleased everyone enjoyed the talk, I know I had the best time so thank you to everyone who joined me.”

General manager, Lyndsay Scott said: “Our residents loved hearing all about Angela’s incredibly full and varied career as wigmaker to the stars and seeing some of her fantastic wigs! We were fascinated by all the backstage gossip