Discover the real lives of Henry VIII’s six wives in a lavish new illustrated guide, step into a magical school where monsters are more than just fairy tales, set sail on a jaw-dropping adventure with a famous German explorer, and find out how a kid ended up being the boss of the Underworld in a dazzling selection of new children’s books.

Age 7 plus:

Six Queens: An illustrated guide to the iconic queens of Henry VIII

Lydia Monks

The notorious life, times and big names of the Tudor dynasty have always been a firm favourite in classrooms... none more so than the stories of Henry VIII and his six wives. But despite the fact that these six women changed the course of history, surprisingly little personal detail about their lives has been recorded for the history books.

In a special tribute to these unforgettable queens, bestselling picture book artist Lydia Monks brings young readers this spectacular, fully-illustrated account of the lives of the six queens... without King Henry hogging the limelight!

Everyone knows the rhyme ‘divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived.’ But how much do we know about the women behind it? From loyal and devout Katherine of Aragon to the elegant Anne Boleyn, through the young and capricious Catherine Howard to the scholar and survivor Catherine Parr, youngsters learn all about six fascinating women who had one thing in common... a difficult husband.

With a foreword from Tudor historian, author and broadcaster Suzannah Lipscomb, fascinating snippets of history, and gorgeous illustrations which bring the queens and their world to colourful life, Monks adds her own passionate interest in Henry’s wives to this exciting and revealing exploration. With immersive storytelling, imaginative artwork, and the women themselves firmly at centre stage, this is their stories as they would want them to be told.

This book is published on March 6.

(Macmillan Children’s Books, hardback, £14.99)

Age 11 plus:

Robin Hood: Fury, Fire & Frost

Robert Muchamore

He might be a modern-day Robin Hood… but he’s still out to catch the villains who are cheating the poor and vulnerable!

Welcome back to international bestselling author Robert Muchamore’s contemporary take on the old legend of Sherwood Forest in the ninth book of an enthralling series that delivers the same spectacular and sure-fire formula of fun, action, terrific twists and thrills galore.

Here we find teen rebel and social-media star Robin Hood continuing his epic struggle against a new threat to the rebellion. Robin’s father may now be Sheriff of Nottingham and working hard to root out police corruption and the remains of Guy Gisborne’s criminal empire, but the Sherwood rebel's problems are far from over.

Former sheriff Marjorie Kovacevic has been elected national president, promising to round up illegal refugees and migrants and use the army to wipe out the rebels and bandits who control Sherwood Forest. But she needs to pass a new law before she can send in the troops to recapture Robin’s home, Sherwood Castle. Meanwhile Robin’s half-brother John is living the high life in the presidential palace with his mother and becoming increasingly worried about the ruthless tactics she is employing to destroy the rebels. With tensions rising, war seems inevitable.

Brimming with guts, gusto, gags and gripping adventures, this is Robin Hood and his merry men as you’ve never before seen them… enjoy!

(Hot Key Books, paperback, £7.99)

Age 9 plus:

Vanya and the Wild Hunt

Sangu Mandanna and Kristina Kister

Welcome to the magical school of Auramere where monsters are more than just fairy tales! Youngsters will be monstrously excited to get their hands on the first of a thrilling new fantasy series inspired by Indian mythology and British folklore.

Written by Sangu Mandanna – who was born in India and also writes romantic fantasy for adults – and beautifully illustrated by German artist Kristina Kister, these inclusive adventures are set in a world of talking books, runes and spells, and star an inspirational neurodivergent British-Indian girl.

Eleven-year-old Vanya Vallen can talk to books. But more importantly, the books talk back. When her family is attacked by a monster she believed only existed in legends, Vanya discovers that her parents have been keeping secrets, and that monsters do exist. Soon, she is whisked off to the enchanted school of Auramere, where she joins the ranks of archwitches and archivists. Auramere is full of magic... and monsters. And the Wild Hunt is on the prowl. It’s up to Vanya to unmask its leader and stop them from destroying the only place she has ever truly belonged.

Mandanna creates a brilliantly immersive and richly detailed magical world of monsters and ancient secrets where a brave and determined girl with ADHD faces a high-stakes peril. And what a captivating adventure it is, packed with fantastical, fast-paced action and plot twists, and with some heartfelt, reassuring messages about family and friendship, and accepting who you are no matter what others might think.

Expect flying stags, spectral wolves, talking books and mythical swans, and then begin the countdown to Vanya’s next spellbinding adventure!

This book is published on March 6.

(Macmillan Children’s Books, hardback, £12.99)

Age 9 plus:

Beastlands: Legend of the Crystal Caves

Jess French

Let your imagination run wild because the Beastlands are back! A magical world in which the winds of prophecy are whispering awaits young adventurers as zoologist, vet, author and BBC Children’s TV presenter Jess French returns with the second instalment of her epic fantasy trilogy featuring weird and wonderful creatures inspired by her experiences with animals.

Tingling with magic, danger and mystery, and with a timely environmental twist, Beastlands is both a thrilling journey into a forbidding other-world and a celebration of conservationism and the idea that adventure and exploration together provide a form of subtle education.

Before there were people, there were beasts... The island of Ramoa was once luscious and populated with mighty beasts. Now it is home to barren cities where nature is locked out and the realms have never been more divided.

Alethea, Kayla and Rustus are the only ones standing in the way of the evil Professor Penn who is raising an army of beasts. Desperate to protect their home, they split up to find a way to defeat the professor. Kayla tries to uncover Penn’s plans in the ruthless Southlands as Rustus hunts for prophecies within the hidden Crystal Caves. Meanwhile, Alethea must journey to a new realm to unite the people against the danger ahead. But the island is changing... plants and beasts are dying, volcanoes are erupting and waterways are drying up. Could it all be linked? The intrepid young trio will have to trust the people and beasts they meet to help them on their way. And listen to the whispers on the wind that warn of an ancient legend ready to rise...

Alethea, Rustus and Kayla are the perfect young heroes for a fantastical stage set that cannot help but remind readers of our threatened planet. Their courage and their heart-poundings adventures amongst the most amazing creatures display the depth and vision of French’s knowledge and imagination.

With lots of twists and turns along the way, this is a truly magical storytelling journey and one that will have youngsters counting down to the final, fantastic Beastlands adventure!

This book is published on March 13.

(Piccadilly Press, paperback, £7.99)

Age 9 plus:

Knutz and Boltz and the Cosmic Code

Tim Collins and Louise Forshaw

Join a thrilling top-secret mission to stop a huge asteroid hurling through space, and test out your own science, technology, engineering and mathematics skills to help save planet Earth!

Written by Tim Collins, illustrated by Louise Forshaw, and developed with a specialist STEAM consultant, this is the second wickedly clever comic-style book in an exciting puzzle adventure series which takes readers on all-action adventures in the company of Knutz, a STEAM whizz-kid, and canine super-inventor Boltz.

Knutz and Boltz are blasting off to a top-secret space station. A huge asteroid is hurtling towards Earth and the World Space Agency needs four astronauts to embark on an urgent mission to destroy it. With time running out and a rival team of astronauts – a girl and her cat sidekick – sabotaging their every move, Knutz and Boltz will need to use all their STEAM skills to halt the asteroid and save the world.

Featuring an innovative mix of graphic-novel pages, zany prose and integrated puzzles, this fast-paced adventure steeps youngsters in STEAM subjects whilst delivering fun and entertainment on every page. Across six chapters, readers develop key science, technology, engineering, art and maths skills as they help Knutz and Boltz work their way through the challenges. All STEAMed up and ready for action!

This book is published on March 13.

(Buster Books, paperback, £7.99)

Age 8 plus:

Alexander von Humboldt: Explorer of the Americas and Beyond

Rocío Martínez

Set sail on a voyage of discovery with Alexander von Humboldt (1799 to 1804), the renowned German naturalist, scientist and explorer, on his epic adventure from the Canary Islands to the Amazon rainforest and beyond!

Celebrated as a polymath and one of the founders of modern geography, Humboldt is the star of this dynamic, entertaining and illustrated account of his travels to and in the Americas, published by Prestel in an eye-catching long-book format which features 24 pages folding out into six spectacular double-spread maps.

Written and superbly illustrated in full colour by Rocío Martínez, this spectacular book is overflowing with fascinating facts and vibrant illustrations and is the perfect fit for young readers interested in nature, geography, history, adventure... and the many ways in which the world is connected.

Alexander von Humboldt’s childhood curiosity and love of nature led him to some of history’s most groundbreaking expeditions, scientific theories, and observations about weather, climate, and ecology. Between 1799 and 1804, he travelled extensively in the Americas, exploring and describing them for the first time from a non-Spanish European scientific point of view with accounts of his journey written up and published in several volumes over 21 years.

Those exciting adventures and highly influential discoveries are documented in this extraordinary book which features an engaging and highly detailed text and maps documenting his expeditions to the Orinoco, the Andes and Peru, Mexico and the USA, the Canary Islands, Italy, and Russia.

Readers learn about the Humboldt Current, his observations on volcanoes and mines, his thwarted ascent of Mount Chimborazo, the discovery of the Casiquiare canal, his invention of isotherms, and much more. Each page is a treasure trove of information and a stepping-off point for conversation and further study. And best of all, Humboldt’s life and achievements provide timely inspiration for budding environmentalists and explorers who want to learn about the remarkable interconnectedness between humans and the natural world. Discovery and learning at your fingertips!

This book is published on March 4.

(Prestel, hardback, £14.99)

Age 8 plus:

The Marvellers: The Deadly Fates

Dhonielle Clayton

Dhonielle Clayton, an American author whose first love is magic, returns to whisk us away to her specially and lovingly created Marvellerverse, a fantastical world for all youngsters who, like her, have grown up feeling ‘invisible’ but crave magic and adventure. So if mesmerising magic is your first love, too, immerse yourself in the third thrilling and empowering Marvellers adventure.

It’s Year Three at the Arcanum Training Institute for Marvelous and Uncanny Endeavors – the global magic school in the sky – for Ella, Jason, and Brigit. But not everyone is happy that Ella has returned, and when an illness begins affecting the students’ marvels, she is in the spotlight once more. As tensions between Marvellers and Conjurors reach an all-time high, Ella and her friends are determined to unlock the secrets of the Arcanum Training Institute’s past. Why is the truth about the Conjure architect who founded the institute being kept hidden? To discover what mysteries their school holds and stop a collision between two worlds, they will need to track down the stolen memories.

Clayton’s Marvellverse is a wondrous, world-building invention, a place full of rich, exciting and diverse characters where secrets abound, all cultural traditions mix together and Ella must work hard if she is to fit in. Enjoy enthralling adventures filled with courage, love, wit and warmth whilst exploring themes of family, prejudice, bullying, acceptance, and learning to take responsibility... and prepare to be swept away!

(Piccadilly Press, paperback, £7.99)

Age 7 plus:

Boss of the Underworld: Shirley vs the Green Menace

Tor Freeman

How did a kid end up being the boss of the Underworld? It’s a kind of weird story and comes from the eclectic, electric imagination of award-winning author and illustrator Tor Freeman who goes above, beyond and a long way below in the first hilarious book in a fast-paced, funny and accessible new graphic novel series. Discover the fun and laughter for yourself as we join Shirley and her giant cockroach friend, George, on a strange adventure through the Underworld. Will they triumph over scary foes, resist eating delicious things in the forest, navigate the Bog of Intense Emotions, and find their way into the dark sewers to confront the Green Menace? There are many ways into the Underworld... but it seems that there’s only one way out! Fizzing with charm, energy and the silliest comedy this side of the Underworld, this is one Boss that youngsters will be happy to obey!

(Hodder Children's Books, paperback, £7.99)

Age 7 plus:

Bad Panda: For Sale!

Swapna Haddow and Sheena Dempsey

Hurray! Bad Panda is back for another laugh-yourself-silly adventure. Boo! This is the final instalment of a series that has won everyone’s hearts. Youngsters will be chewing through bamboo leaves to get their hands on the final, fantastic zoo outing for precocious panda Lin who is sick of being labelled cute, and tired of being cuddled and hugged.

Guaranteed to make readers of every age giggle and guffaw, this hilarious Bad Panda series has been a winner for outrageous queens of comedy, author Swapna Haddow and her illustrator team-mate Sheena Dempsey. But now the zoo is going to close and all the animals will be sent back to where they came from! Lin – who has been on an unstoppable mission to change her cute panda image – is happy about the idea of being returned to the panda sanctuary from where she came. She can’t wait to be reunited with her beloved brother, Face-Like-A-Bag-Of-Potatoes. But Lin is definitely NOT happy about being separated from her new-found zoo family. Surely all the animals should be kept together? This is a job for the baddest of pandas. Lin will need rage and bad behaviour. Only then will she be able to keep her zoo family in one place!

Packed full of slapstick fun, outrageously bad behaviour and panda pranks, Bad Panda is the perfect go-to comedy for emerging readers. Packed with Haddow’s warmth and wicked, laugh-out-loud wit, and Dempsey’s irresistibly funny black, white and red illustrations, this super series from one of the most inspired partnerships in children’s comedy fiction ends as it began... with tears of laughter!

This book is published on March 13.

(Faber & Faber, paperback, £7.99)

Age 3 plus:

Again!: A Big Hedgehog and Little Hedgehog Adventure

Britta Teckentrup

Prickle and tickle your youngsters into a slyly charming story about friends, playing, and doing the same fun thing over and over and over again!

Again! is the adorable new Big Hedgehog and Little Hedgehog adventure from award-winning illustrator Britta Teckentrup and – with its gentle story about the joy that can be found in repetition and the glories of the natural world, plus a gallery of gloriously atmospheric illustrations covering dawn sunshine to evening dusk – it is guaranteed to tenderly guide your little ones into the land of sleep.

It’s finally spring and Big Hedgehog and Little Hedgehog are ready to explore the world after having slept all winter. Everything looks the same, but also new. Over the course of a lovely day they run into old friends and take part in fun activities – swinging, teasing, jumping around – and each time Little Hedgehog wants to do the same thing again and again until it’s time for home and bed.

The lovable and relatable Big Hedgehog and Little Hedgehog are just two of German-born Teckentrup’s many marvellous characters who embody human emotions that young readers can recognise and easily understand.

In this new adventure, little ones will enjoy the repetition of Little Hedgehog’s plea ‘Again!’ and parents will appreciate the gentle humour and unending patience of Big Hedgehog. Teckentrup’s signature softly coloured artwork beautifully conveys the pleasures of the natural world – trees, flowers, clouds and a moonlit sky – while cleverly depicting a wide variety of animal friends including owls, turtles and ladybirds. Perfect reading for bedtime!

This book is published on March 4.

(Prestel, hardback, £11.99)

Age 3 plus:

Evie & Dr Dino: Will We See a Mermaid?

Rosalind Spark and Kate Anfilova

Asking the right questions can lead to unexpected adventures in the latest book of the fascinating and fun Evie & Dr Dino picture book series from author Rosalind Spark and illustrator Kate Anfilova. So climb aboard a very special Ocean Explorer vessel and discover secrets of the deep with inquisitive Evie and her best friend Dr Dino. Evie asks lots of questions and luckily, Dr Dino is there to answer them all. Evie really, really wants to meet a mermaid so she and Dr Dino set out on an ocean adventure. Along the way they encounter amazing creatures in rock pools, learn curious facts, like what anchovies eat and how dolphins talk to each other, find out about the importance of protecting our oceans, and discover what it really means to be a mermaid. And the voyage doesn’t end there because youngsters will discover a fold-out section at the end, packed with lots more amazing facts about the oceans! And when you surface, make sure to look out for more adventures with Evie and Dr Dino in Can We Go to Space Today? and Can We Meet a Dinosaur?

This book is published on March 6.

(Oxford University Press, paperback, £7.99)

Age 3 plus:

Little Dino Boo-Boos!

Sophie Aggett and Jannie Ho

A band of little dinosaurs aren’t well... can you help them to feel better? Open the pages of author Sophie Aggett and illustrator Jannie Ho’s delightful interactive board book and enjoy a colourful ‘lesson’ in first aid. ‘We love to stomp on rainy days. We're splashing through the trees. We love to play without our coats... until it makes us sneeze.’ The little dinos have tummy aches, sniffly colds and bumps and grazes! They will need some help to find the right remedy to make them feel better. Children will love finding the right remedy sticker for each familiar childhood illness or injury in this dinosaur adventure which comes with reusable stickers and a fold-out first aid kit at the back of the book. With Ho’s adorably cute illustrations full of dino fun and mishaps, and Aggett’s sweet and funny rhyming text, this is the perfect ‘first aid kit’ for budding young medics, or as a fun-filled pick-me-up for little ones who are unwell at home!

This book is published on March 6.

(Little Tiger Press, board book, £7.99)

Age 3 plus:

There’s a Gorilla at the Door!

Clare Helen Welsh and Sam Caldwell

What do you do when a gorilla arrives for your family party? Blended families are now a familiar part of contemporary life but it can be an anxious time of change for young children. So invite them to share the fun of this riotous animal romp, written with love and understanding by Clare Helen Welsh, and brought to life by the talented Sam Caldwell in this enchanting picture book. Daphne’s mum and stepdad, Anthony, are throwing a family party as the little girl had to leave behind her friends when they moved to a new home. But Daphne is convinced it’s going to be boring! It’s only when a gorilla knocks on the door, a rhino rolls in and a kangaroo pops up that Daphne realises that this party is going to get... wild! In Daphne’s big animal family, everyone is different but they all love to dance to the same beat. Children will love the charismatic cast of animal characters as they hop and bop through every page of this colourful, high-energy story which cleverly and joyfully explores and celebrates the sense of belonging and interconnected nature of animal families that we all, as humans, share. Fun to read aloud, and delightful to look at, There’s a Gorilla at the Door! is destined to be a firm family favourite.

(Little Tiger Press, paperback, £7.99)

Age 3 plus:

The Armadillo Who Came for Dinner

Steve Smallman and Joëlle Dreidemy

Youngsters will love getting their teeth into the sixth tasty picture book in Steve Smallman and Joëlle Dreidemy’s heartwarming and hilarious The Lamb Who Came for Dinner series. The Armadillo Who Came for Dinner positively rolls and bounces with Smallman’s wit and warmth and French illustrator Dreidemy’s striking and characterful artwork as we meet up again with Wolf, Hotpot the lamb and their pet crocodile Omelette one lazy, hazy summer afternoon. There they are, having a picnic as the bees buzz and the birds twitter when what they think is a boulder rolls right through their food and into a tree with a thump. But it’s not a rock, it’s an armadillo called Dizzy and kindly Hotpot asks if he needs a hug. Dizzy is a tough armadillo and he definitely doesn’t need a comforting hug. Yet, when disaster strikes at the Fun Fair, the embrace of a friend could be just what this tough armadillo needs. Smallman’s clever, comical and cautionary tale encourages young readers to challenge stereotypes and expectations and look beyond the surface because someone who looks tough on the outside can sometimes be soft, and more vulnerable, on the inside. The perfect book to share with your own special family and friends!

(Little Tiger Press, paperback, £7.99)

Age 2 plus:

There’s a Bear on My Chair: 10th Anniversary Edition

Ross Collins

For those with memories that stretch back ten years, the witty and wonderful rhyming tale of a bear who famously hogged a mouse’s chair might be recalled with love and laughter. For those who do (and those who don’t!) here is an anniversary edition of Ross Collins’ comic masterpiece picture book, There’s a Bear on My Chair... a special gift book with shimmering blue and gold foil cover.

Meet poor Mouse! A bear has settled in his favourite chair and that chair just isn’t big enough for two. Mouse tries all kinds of tactics to shift Bear but nothing works and tired old Mouse eventually gives up. Once Mouse has gone, however, that cheeky Bear just gets up and walks home! How dare he? But what's that? Is that a MOUSE in BEAR’s house?!

It’s easy to see why this joyful tale was recently adapted into a play by the Fuel theatre company in a commission by the Southbank Centre in London. A hilarious story of sweet and satisfying comeuppance, brought to life by Collins’ quirky and characterful illustrations, this is the perfect book for sharing at bedtime... or any time you need a cheery pick-me-up!

(Nosy Crow, paperback, £7.99)

Age 2 plus:

Winnie and Wilbur: Winnie’s Witchy Bedtime

Valerie Thomas and Korky Paul

The adventures of Winnie the Witch and her black cat have provided spellbinding, bite-size stories for over 36 years and the two madcap stars take centre stage again in this super new picture book. Written by the ever-inventive Valerie Thomas and brilliantly illustrated in Korky Paul’s distinctive and charismatic style, Winnie and Wilbur’s escapades are always mad, bad and dangerously hilarious, and in their latest colourful adventure there are laughs galore and a wide-awake adventure that – funnily enough! – is perfect for bedtime reading. It’s midnight and bedtime for witches. Wilbur is soon snoring but Winnie just can’t get to sleep! She decides to try some sleepy spells to help her nod off and soon there are frogs leaping around her bedroom and a rather pongy potion brewing. Nothing seems to work... until Winnie remembers her Big Book of Spells. Can she find the right spell before Wilbur wakes up for breakfast? Thomas’ exuberant and warm-hearted story reminds youngsters about the importance of bedtime routines and sleep, while Paul’s richly detailed and playful artwork is full of fun, mischief, magic and mishaps. A cracking chaotic caper that’s guaranteed to cast a spell!

This book is published on March 6.

(Oxford University Press, paperback, £7.99)