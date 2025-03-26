Hadrian’s Cycleway: Coast-to-coast cycling from Ravenglass to South Shields by Carl McKeating and Rachel Crolla

What better way could there be to explore Hadrian’s Wall, the Roman Empire’s most northerly frontier, than as part of a stunning coast-to-coast bike ride suitable for cyclists of all abilities?

Showcasing the fascinating vestiges of Roman Britain, this spectacular 174-mile west to east cycle route begins at Glannaventa Roman Fort in Ravenglass, follows quiet roads and cycle paths, takes in the best of the Cumbrian coast, Northumberland National Park and the Tyne Valley, and finishes at Arbeia Fort in South Shields.

Published by Kendal-based Cicerone Press – an enthusiastic publisher specialising in outdoor activities guidebooks – and with passionate outdoor pursuits all-rounders Carl McKeating and Rachel Crolla as your personal guides, Hadrian’s Cycleway describes a suggested three-day ride of 50-60 miles per day, and outlines shorter and longer options for differing abilities.

The route predominantly uses peaceful minor roads and cycle routes on dismantled railways, picturesque coastal paths and riverside tracks. There are also more leisurely four- and five-day options, a 100-mile, two-day cycle tour along Hadrian’s Wall only, and an alternative stage that rides closer to the Wall than the official route.

The guide gives clear route descriptions with 1:100,000 mapping, city-centre detail maps, elevation profiles, facilities listings, local history, travel details to and from the start and finish, and advice on preparing your kit, your bike and yourself for the adventure.

The route can be cycled all year round, but is preferable from April to October, and takes riders to the main centres of Ravenglass, Whitehaven, Maryport, Silloth, Bowness-on-Solway, Carlisle, Brampton, Haltwhistle, Once and Twice Brewed, Hexham, Corbridge, Newcastle-upon-Tyne and South Shields.

Along the way, cyclists can take time to explore the Wall and its associated settlements, and stop off to view several forts within Hadrian’s Wall World Heritage Site, including Vindolanda, Birdoswald, Housesteads, Chesters, Glannaventa and Segedunum.

There is also the opportunity to visit other landmark sites like the 12th century Lanercost Priory, Carlisle Castle, the Edward I monument at Burgh by Sands, Carlisle, Steel Rigg which offers one of the best viewpoints of Hadrian’s Wall, the Roman Army Museum at Brampton in Cumbria, the famous Tyne Bridge, and the Conversation Piece art sculptures installation at South Shields.

So load up your bike, head north, and get ready to explore one of the wildest, most exhilarating and truly historic corners of the British Isles.

(Cicerone Press, paperback, £11.95)